India foreign minister urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.

The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting.

