Russia says Taliban assured Moscow it would respect human rights

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday the Taliban’s delegation in Moscow gave assurances that it would respect human rights, including those of women “within the framework of Islamic norms and Afghan traditions.”

There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)