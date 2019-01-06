CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-At least 30 goldmine workers killed in landslide in northern Afghanistan - police

(Fixes second paragraph to show number of injured was seven, not 20, after police spokesman corrects figure)

By Rupam Jain

KABUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - At least 30 goldmine workers were killed in a landslide in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

Sanaullah Rohani, a provincial police spokesman in Badakhshan, also said seven were injured while they were working inside the mine in Kohistan district.

Landslides are frequent in the northern mountainous provinces of Afghanistan. (Reporting by Sardar Razmal in Kunduz; Editing by Alison Williams)