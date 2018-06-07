FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 1:10 PM / in 2 hours

Russia welcomes ceasefire in Afghanistan - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia welcomes a ceasefire in Afghanistan but doubts that the Taliban will join it, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced for the first time an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban, coinciding with the end of the Muslim fasting month, but excluding other militant groups, such as Islamic State. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones)

