February 28, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Afghan President Ghani makes offer to Taliban for peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate political group, as part of a proposed political process that could lead to peace talks aimed at ending more than 16 years of war.

At a meeting on Wednesday of nations involved in the so-called Kabul Process, aimed at building a platform for peace talks, Ghani proposed a ceasefire and a release of prisoners, saying he would be ready to accept a review of the constitution as part of a pact with the Taliban. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

