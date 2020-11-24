Germany sees more clarity on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in days

FILE PHOTO: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) attends a party leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2020. Michael Kappeler/POOL via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects to learn more details on a planned U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the coming days, German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

“When the Americans specify over the coming days what troops they intend to pull out and which locations (in Afghanistan) will be affected, we will see what short term effects the drawdown will have for our mission there,” she said on Tuesday.