2 months ago
World Bank approves $500 mln financing package for Afghanistan
June 13, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 2 months ago

World Bank approves $500 mln financing package for Afghanistan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of programs to boost the economy and help improve services in five provincial capitals.

"The package will help Afghanistan with refugees, expand private-sector opportunities for the poor, boost the development of five cities, expand electrification, improve food security and build rural roads," the World Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by G Crosse)

