Oil and Gas

Central natural gas clearinghouse could prepare refiners for future storms: exec

By Laura Sanicola

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Texas should consider a central clearinghouse around natural gas availability in the case of future cold weather events like Winter Storm Uri, according to a Phillips 66 refining executive speaking at an industry conference Monday.

The refining industry in the U.S. Gulf Coast took several weeks to recover from a deadly deep freeze that sent temperatures below freezing for several days in February. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

