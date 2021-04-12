Central natural gas clearinghouse could prepare refiners for future storms: exec

April 12 (Reuters) - Texas should consider a central clearinghouse around natural gas availability in the case of future cold weather events like Winter Storm Uri, according to a Phillips 66 refining executive speaking at an industry conference Monday.
The refining industry in the U.S. Gulf Coast took several weeks to recover from a deadly deep freeze that sent temperatures below freezing for several days in February. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.