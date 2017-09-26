CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UK's SFO to charge Afren ex-CEO, COO over Nigeria deals

(SFO corrects date of court appearance in paragraph three to Wednesday from Tuesday)

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Tuesday it will bring charges against two former executives of collapsed oil company Afren this week over alleged fraud relating to business deals in Nigeria.

The SFO said it would bring the charges on Wednesday against ex-chief executive Osman Shahenshah and former chief operating officer Shahid Ullah.

The two men will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday charged with two counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering, the SFO said in a statement.

They “stand accused over payments they received via secret companies they controlled relating to over $400 million of Nigeria business deals,” the SFO said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)