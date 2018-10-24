Former Afren executives convicted of fraud, says SFO

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Two former executives of collapsed oil company Afren were convicted on Wednesday of fraud and money laundering offences related to a $300 million oil business deal, Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said in a statement.

Former Afren Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah and former Chief Operating Officer Shahid Ullah had personally received more than $17 million and laundered $45 million, the SFO said here

Legal representatives for Shahenshah and Ullah, who were tried at Southwark Crown Court, were not immediately available for comment.

The SFO had said last year that it would charge Shahenshah and Ullah with alleged fraud over payments received via secret companies relating to business deals in Nigeria. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)