UPDATE 1-African Development Bank re-elects Akinwumi Adesina as president

ABIDJAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday its board had re-elected Akinwumi Adesina for a second five-year term as AfDB president.

The Abidjan-based bank conducted the vote to reappoint Adesina during its annual meeting on Thursday, which is being held via video link.

Adesina, who was running unopposed, gained 100% of votes cast, the bank said in a statement.

His reappointment comes after the bank's ethics committee and an independent panel investigated whistleblowers' allegations he had abused his office and cleared him of all wrongdoing in July.