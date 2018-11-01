WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX- Ugandan shilling to gain, Ghana's cedi to slip

NAIROBI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling is forecast to hold steady against the dollar in the next week to Thursday, while Uganda's shilling will gain ground and Zambia's kwacha will hold steady, traders said. KENYA The Kenyan shilling is expected to remain stable against the dollar, with market players eyeing shilling liquidity in the money market as end-of-month dollar demand from oil importers subsides, traders said. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.10/20 per dollar, compared with 101.05/25 at last Thursday's close. "It's a factor of the liquidity in the money market after end-month demand takes a backseat ... the bigger picture shows a stable shilling," said one senior trader from a commercial bank. UGANDA The Ugandan shilling is expected to gain in the coming days on inflows from charities and exporters of coffee and other commodities. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,735/3,745, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,755/3,765. "Inflows from NGOs and commodity exporters usually experience an uptick in November and early December," a trader at one commercial bank said. He forecast the shilling would oscillate around a 3,725-3,755 range in coming days. ZAMBIA The kwacha is expected to remain range-bound next week with market dynamics mainly controlled by supply and demand. Commercial banks quoted the currency of Africa's second-largest copper producer at 11.8500 per dollar from 11.6500 a week ago. "We are unlikely to see any significant fluctuations. It should remain within the 11.8-12.2 range," independent financial analyst Maambo Hamaundu said. GHANA The cedi could come under seasonal pressure as dollar demand rises from corporate and commerce operators who need to settle end-of-year import bills, analysts said. After touching new lows in September, the local unit recovered against the dollar to rally 2 percent by the close of October. It was trading at 4.8750 to the dollar by mid-morning on Thursday, compared to 4.8500 a week ago. "Given that we expect increased commerce activities to close the year, adequate supply of the greenback will be required to keep the cedi table. Until that is done, we project the pair to trade within the 4.86 to 4.88 range," currency analyst Raphael Adubila said. (Reporting by John Ndiso, Elias Biryabarema, Chris Mfula and Kwasi Kpodo; compiled by George Obulutsa; edited by Larry King)