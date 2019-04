JOHANNESBURG, April 29 (Reuters) - The number of people killed after Cyclone Kenneth slammed into Mozambique has jumped from five to 38, the country’s disaster management institute said on Monday.

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on Mozambique’s northern coast on Thursday, packing storm surges and wind gusts of up to 280 km per hour. Since then it has dumped heavy rain on the region, causing floods. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)