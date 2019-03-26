IMF says will consider emergency financial assistance for Mozambique after cyclone

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it will consider emergency financial assistance in Mozambique under an IMF Rapid Credit Facility after Cyclone Idai ripped through three southern African countries killing at least 686 people.

“While it is still early to precisely assess the macroeconomic effects of Cyclone Idai and reconstruction costs, these will be very significant,” the IMF said in a statement.