Mozambique death toll rises to 242 after cyclone- minister

BEIRA, Mozambique March 21 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia said on Thursday the death toll has risen to 242 in the country, after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa and triggered devastating floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Earlier on Thursday Correia had said the number of people dead had risen to 217 and around 15,000 people still needed to be rescued.

Correia added that 30 percent of government displacement centres still have no food. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Toby Chopra)