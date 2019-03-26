Around 1.85 mln people affected by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique -UN

BEIRA, Mozambique, March 26 (Reuters) - About 1.85 million people have now been affected by Cyclone Idai and its aftermath in Mozambique alone, the United Nations’ humanitarian agency OCHA said on Tuesday, as aid workers raced to fathom the massive scale of the deadly disaster.

“Some will be in critical, life threatening situations. Some will sadly have lost their livelihoods, which whilst an appalling tragedy is not immediately life threatening,” OCHA coordinator Sebastian Rhodes Stampa said. (Reporting by Emma Rumney, Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by William Maclean)