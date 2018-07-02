FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 4:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Africa's Ecobank plans dollar bond after investor meetings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 2 (Reuters) - Ecobank has mandated international lenders to arrange investor meetings in Britain and the United States, after which it plans to issue a five-year dollar-denominated bond, the African bank said on Monday.

Ecobank, which has operation in 36 African countries, has hired Deutsche Bank, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange meetings from June 18, it said.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for debt refinancing among other things, Ecobank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by David Goodman)

