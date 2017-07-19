African Markets - Factors to watch on July 19

NAIROBI, July 19 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar stayed on the defensive on Wednesday as investors wagered any further tightening in the United States would be slow at best, while optimism on China's economy underpinned Asian shares and commodities. The U.S. currency was near multi-month lows after the collapse of the Republicans' push to overhaul healthcare dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's ability to pass promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending. GLOBAL OIL Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a rise in U.S. crude inventories and ongoing high output from OPEC producers revived concerns of a fuel supply overhang. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand added to recent gains on Tuesday, remaining in favour with investors in search of higher yields as the dollar eased on dimming hopes of interest rate hikes soon. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was firm against the dollar on Tuesday, and traders expected the trend to continue after intervention by the central bank, saying the bank appeared to have drawn a line in the sand. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's central bank has extended guarantees to Skye Bank for another year while it considers the bank's recapitalisation proposal, the mid-tier lender said in a statement. EGYPT SECURITY Egyptian security forces killed a prominent Islamic State militant on Tuesday suspected of being involved in recent attacks in North Sinai, an Interior Ministry statement said. GHANA IMF Ghana said on Tuesday it will not extend its three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund beyond April 2018, but the IMF urged it to do so to give it time to complete the programme's goals. ETHIOPIA INFRASTRUCTURE Ethiopia plans to offer shares to private investors in its road-building and maintenance projects, its finance minister said on Tuesday, the latest step to open up and modernise the state-led economy. CONGO MINING Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank has announced new financial penalties for companies that fail to repatriate at least 40 percent of their revenue from mineral exports, a decree seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on