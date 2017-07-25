FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 25, 2017

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 Nigeria's central bank announces its decision on interest
 rates.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar held above a 13-month low on Tuesday after
 readings on U.S. factory and services activity beat
 expectations ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting
 later in the day, but Asian stocks were subdued with few
 catalysts to drive them.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Australian shares rebounded on Tuesday, helped by a rally in
 oil prices after leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia vowed to
 limit exports from next month while investors turned their
 focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting starting later
 in the day.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand backtracked against the dollar on Monday
 as forward momentum faded in the face of technical
 resistance levels and a lack of local data releases to drive
 sentiment.                
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks climbed to more than two year highs on
 Monday, lifted by gains in Dangote Cement              as
 investors piled into the shares in anticipation of its
 half-year earnings.            
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL-OPEC
 OPEC moved on Monday to cap Nigerian oil output and called
 on several members to boost compliance with production cuts
 to help clear excessive global stocks and support flagging
 prices.              
 
 
 NIGERIA OIL-SHELL
 Shell's Nigerian subsidiary has shut its 180,000
 barrel-per-day Trans Niger pipeline in Nigeria due to a
 leak, the company said in a statement on Monday, effectively
 shutting in exports of Bonny Light crude oil.            
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        eased on Monday due to dollar
 demand from the manufacturing sector, traders
 said.            
 
 
 KENYA POLITICS
 Kenyan opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga on
 Monday fielded questions alone on stage after his rival,
 President Uhuru Kenyatta, failed to show up for a debate
 between the two.            
 
 
 KENYA AIRLINES
 Kenya Airways           said on Monday one of its aircraft
 was damaged when a tow truck that was going to pull it from
 a parking bay hit the plane's body and engine.              
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKERTS
 The Ugandan shilling        was unchanged on Monday,
 underpinned by subdued dollar demand from both commercial
 banks and importers.                
 
 
 GHANA RATES
 Ghana's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 150
 basis points to 21.0 percent on Monday, citing a downward
 trend in consumer inflation and the potential for higher
 economic growth on increasing oil output.            
 
 
 ZAMBIA MAIZE
 Zambia will export 100,000 of maize to three east African
 states facing a shortage, with the bulk of the grain going
 to Kenya, a government official said on Monday.             
 
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had
 reached around 1.926 million tonnes by July 23 since the
 start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on
 Monday, up from 1.431 million tonnes in the same period last
 season.            
 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE INVESTMENTS
 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett          said on Monday it
 will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to
 process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has
 a shortage of refined white sugar.                 
 
 
 BOSTWANA ENERGY
 Development of a new 1.35 million tonne per annum coal mine
 in Botswana has stalled due to a dispute over compensation
 payable to farmers holding surface rights in the proposed
 mining area, the company developing the mine said on
 Monday.              
 
 
 TANZANIA MINING
 Tanzania has issued a notice demanding $190 billion in
 unpaid taxes, penalties and interest from Acacia Mining
         , the gold mining company said on Monday, adding it
 did not believe it owed the money.            
 
 
