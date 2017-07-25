African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: Nigeria's central bank announces its decision on interest rates. GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar held above a 13-month low on Tuesday after readings on U.S. factory and services activity beat expectations ahead of the start of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, but Asian stocks were subdued with few catalysts to drive them. WORLD OIL PRICES Australian shares rebounded on Tuesday, helped by a rally in oil prices after leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia vowed to limit exports from next month while investors turned their focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting starting later in the day. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand backtracked against the dollar on Monday as forward momentum faded in the face of technical resistance levels and a lack of local data releases to drive sentiment. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks climbed to more than two year highs on Monday, lifted by gains in Dangote Cement as investors piled into the shares in anticipation of its half-year earnings. NIGERIA OIL-OPEC OPEC moved on Monday to cap Nigerian oil output and called on several members to boost compliance with production cuts to help clear excessive global stocks and support flagging prices. NIGERIA OIL-SHELL Shell's Nigerian subsidiary has shut its 180,000 barrel-per-day Trans Niger pipeline in Nigeria due to a leak, the company said in a statement on Monday, effectively shutting in exports of Bonny Light crude oil. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling eased on Monday due to dollar demand from the manufacturing sector, traders said. KENYA POLITICS Kenyan opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Monday fielded questions alone on stage after his rival, President Uhuru Kenyatta, failed to show up for a debate between the two. KENYA AIRLINES Kenya Airways said on Monday one of its aircraft was damaged when a tow truck that was going to pull it from a parking bay hit the plane's body and engine. UGANDA MARKERTS The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday, underpinned by subdued dollar demand from both commercial banks and importers. GHANA RATES Ghana's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 21.0 percent on Monday, citing a downward trend in consumer inflation and the potential for higher economic growth on increasing oil output. ZAMBIA MAIZE Zambia will export 100,000 of maize to three east African states facing a shortage, with the bulk of the grain going to Kenya, a government official said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached around 1.926 million tonnes by July 23 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up from 1.431 million tonnes in the same period last season. MOZAMBIQUE INVESTMENTS South Africa's Tongaat Hulett said on Monday it will build a refinery at its Mozambican sugar mill to process brown sugar into white sugar, in a country which has a shortage of refined white sugar. BOSTWANA ENERGY Development of a new 1.35 million tonne per annum coal mine in Botswana has stalled due to a dispute over compensation payable to farmers holding surface rights in the proposed mining area, the company developing the mine said on Monday. TANZANIA MINING Tanzania has issued a notice demanding $190 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest from Acacia Mining , the gold mining company said on Monday, adding it did not believe it owed the money. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on