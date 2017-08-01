African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 1

NAIROBI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares ticked up on Tuesday as investors looked to a barrage of economic data around the world to confirm recent signs the global economy is in fine fettle with inflation staying well contained. GLOBAL OIL U.S. oil opened above $50 per barrel for the first time since late May on Monday, supported by strong fuel demand, but ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC kept prices from rising further. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's stocks hit an all-time high on Monday, buoyed by the recent rally by heavyweights such as Naspers with sizeable foreign earnings. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday, with remittances from Kenyans overseas matching end-month dollar demand from importers, traders said. NIGERIA OIL Nigerian scientists will continue to search for oil in the restive Lake Chad Basin region despite a kidnapping of some researchers by suspected Boko Haram members, a university and state oil firm NNPC said on Monday. NIGERIA RESERVES Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves had risen to an almost three-month high of $30.74 billion by July 27, latest central bank data showed on Monday. KENYA POLLS A senior Kenyan election official was found murdered on Monday, three days after he went missing, poll officials said, as opposition leaders warned the killing could plunge next week's national vote into turmoil. TANZANIA MINING The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining , the president's office said on Monday. GHANA BUDGET Ghana has lowered its 2017 budget deficit to 6.3 percent of gross domestic product from 6.5 percent despite a 15 percent drop in revenues in the first half of the year, its finance minister said on Monday For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on