FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 4 days
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 8
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 5:05 AM / in 4 days

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 8

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Kenya holds general elections
 
 *Tanzania releases consumer inflation data for July 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares went flat on Tuesday as disappointing Chinese
 trade data clouded the otherwise upbeat outlook on global
 growth, leaving currencies and commodities becalmed in
 summer doldrums.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices slipped further in Asian trading on Tuesday
 following a recovery in output at Libya's largest oil field
 and as doubts about OPEC-led production cuts continue to
 weigh on the market.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's assets gained on Monday with the rand surging
 as much as 1.7 percent in part because a parliamentary
 speaker allowed a secret ballot in Tuesday's vote of
 no-confidence against President Jacob Zuma.            
 
 
 NIGERIA CORRUPTION
 Nigeria has been told by a court it can permanently seize a
 $37.5 million apartment block owned by a former oil minister
 who is wanted for money laundering.                
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar on
 Monday due to last minute demand from retail and oil
 importers buying dollars ahead of elections, traders
 said.            
 
 
 KENYA ELECTION
 Millions of people go to the polls in Kenya on Tuesday amid
 fears that the latest electoral clash between its foremost
 political dynasties could once again descend into
 violence.                
 
 
 KENYA AIRWAYS 
 Kenya Airways           has secured the backing of its
 minority shareholders to issue more shares and convert some
 debt into equity, it said on Monday, despite the opposition
 of some local lenders.                
 
 
 TANZANIA POLITICS
 Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Monday rejected calls
 from some of his supporters to extend his rule beyond the
 constitutional limit of two, five-year terms, bucking a
 trend in the region.                
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was stable on Monday, partly
 helped by a central bank mop-up of excess local currency
 liquidity worth 119 billion shillings ($32.97 million) from
 the interbank.               
 
 
 UGANDA OIL
 Uganda said on Monday it had agreed preliminary terms with a
 consortium of investors including General Electric        to
 build and operate the country's first oil refinery, reviving
 a much-delayed project.                    
 
 
 GHANA DEFICIT
 Ghana is considering passing a law that will restrict
 government's fiscal deficit to not more than 5 percent of
 GDP, the country's Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo said on
 Monday.            
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN VIOLENCE
 The United Nations said on Monday it was investigating
 reports that 25 people had been killed in South Sudan's
 central Gok state in clashes between two tribal
 factions.               
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST              
 South Sudan's army has captured the main rebel stronghold of
 Pagak near the Ethiopian border, forcing thousands of people
 to flee, the rebels said on Monday.             
 
 
 CONGO VIOLENCE
 Congolese security forces killed at least 14 members of
 separatist sect Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) on Monday during
 clashes in the capital Kinshasa and southwestern city of
 Matadi.            
 
 
 SEYCHELLES INFLATION
 Seychelles inflation              slowed to 3.16 percent
 year-on-year in July from 3.69 percent a month earlier, the
 statistics office said on Monday.            
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.