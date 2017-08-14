FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 hours ago
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 14
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 5 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 14

4 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Ghana's Finance Minister holds news conference on the
 state of the economy.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks bounced on Monday after three losing sessions,
 tracking a firmer Wall Street, while the dollar was weighed
 down by tensions on the Korean peninsula and weak U.S.
 inflation data which dampened prospects of another Federal
 Reserve interest rate hike later this
 year.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices dipped on Monday as a slowdown in Chinese refining
 activity growth cast doubts over its crude demand outlook,
 while rising U.S. shale output suggested supplies would likely
 remain high.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand gave up its modest gains on Friday ahead of
 a ratings decision by Moody's, erasing the benefits of higher
 commodity prices as traders treaded cautiously and avoided
 large bets.            
 
 NIGERIA PRESIDENT
 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has said he feels ready to
 return home from medical leave in Britain, and is awaiting his
 doctor's permission, a presidency statement said on
 Saturday.            
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Hundreds of Nigerians stormed a crude oil facility and gas
 plant owned by Shell          in the Niger Delta on Friday
 demanding jobs and infrastructure development, a Reuters
 witness said.            
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's shilling        was steady on Friday, with slow
 activity in the market as participants awaited to outcome of
 the presidential elections.            
 
 KENYA POLITICS
 Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta secured a second term in
 office, results showed on Friday, setting off wild street
 celebrations by his supporters and protests in opposition
 strongholds in the capital and the west of the
 country.                
     Opposition leader Raila Odinga called on Sunday for a
 strike to support his claim to the presidency and accused the
 ruling party of "spilling the blood of innocent people" as he
 brushed off growing pressure to concede election
 defeat.                    
 
 UGANDA CENTRAL BANK RATE
 Uganda's central bank left its key lending rate             
 unchanged at 10 percent on Friday and said economic activity
 was picking up while inflation remained on target.            
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose
 to 12.62 percent at an auction on Friday, from 12.35 percent at
 the last such sale on Aug 4.            
 
 GHANA GOLD OUTPUT
 Ghana's gold output is likely to drop sharply in 2017 because
 of curbs on the small-scale mining that lifted production last
 year but was causing damage to the environment, a government
 official said on Saturday.            
 
 BURKINA FASO ATTACK
 Suspected jihadists killed at least 17 people and wounded eight
 during a raid on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital, the
 communications minister said, as security forces sought to free
 people still trapped inside on Monday.            
 
 ZAMBIA POLITICS
 Zambia plans to drop treason charges against the country's main
 opposition leader and free him from prison on Monday under a
 deal brokered by the Commonwealth secretary-general, government
 and legal sources told Reuters.            
 
 MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE
 Mozambique's central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate by
 25 basis points to 22.5 percent, the regulator's website showed
 on Friday.            
 
