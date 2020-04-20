African Markets - Factors to watch on April 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent U.S. crude spiralling to 20-year lows. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus pandemic. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand ended the week softer on Friday, backtracking despite glimmers of risk appetite returning to global markets. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable on Friday but was seen easing due to dollar demand from oil and merchandise importers amid thin foreign currency inflows, traders said. KENYA SAFARICOM/CORONAVIRUS Kenya's Safaricom expects a 5.5 billion shilling ($51.64 million) hit to its revenue from M-Pesa in the three months from mid-march after it adjusted prices because of the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive told Reuters. AFRICA CORONAVIRUS A first "solidarity flight" of medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday for distribution in Africa, the U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) said. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday amid sagging appetite for hard currency from both importers and players in the interbank market, traders said. ZIMBABWE MINING/CORONAVIRUS Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by two weeks, but will allow mining companies to get back to work. ZAMBIA MINING Glencore told the Zambian government this week that it wants to keep operating its Zambian copper mining subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), not shutter the operations, mines ministry permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga said on Sunday. MOZAMBIQUE-BRAZIL/CRIME Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that underlines the growing global reach of Brazil's so-called First Capital Command (PCC) gang, officials said. CONGO EBOLA An Ebola flare-up in eastern Congo may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on