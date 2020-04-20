African Markets - Factors to watch on April 20

Consumer Goods and Retail
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on
 expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and
 economic data will drive home the damage done by the global
 virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent U.S. crude
 spiralling to 20-year lows.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures touching
 levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back
 of sliding demand and concerns that U.S. storage facilities
 will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus
 pandemic.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand ended the week softer on Friday,
 backtracking despite glimmers of risk appetite returning to
 global markets.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the
 northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of
 Saturday, local police said.            
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable on Friday but was seen
 easing due to dollar demand from oil and merchandise
 importers amid thin foreign currency inflows, traders
 said.            
 
 
 
 KENYA SAFARICOM/CORONAVIRUS
 Kenya's Safaricom           expects a 5.5 billion shilling
 ($51.64 million) hit to its revenue from M-Pesa in the three
 months from mid-march after it adjusted prices because of
 the coronavirus crisis, its chief executive told
 Reuters.            
 
 
 
 AFRICA CORONAVIRUS
 A first "solidarity flight" of medical supplies from the
 World Health Organization (WHO) landed in Addis Ababa,
 Ethiopia on Tuesday for distribution in Africa, the U.N.'s
 World Food Programme (WFP) said.                
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was unchanged on Friday amid
 sagging appetite for hard currency from both importers and
 players in the interbank market, traders said.              
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE MINING/CORONAVIRUS
 Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended a
 lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by two
 weeks, but will allow mining companies to get back to
 work.                    
 
 
 
 ZAMBIA MINING   
 Glencore          told the Zambian government this week that
 it wants to keep operating its Zambian copper mining
 subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), not shutter the
 operations, mines ministry permanent secretary Barnaby
 Mulenga said on Sunday.             
 
 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE-BRAZIL/CRIME
 Mozambique on Sunday expelled a fugitive Brazilian cocaine
 trafficker following his arrest this week, a case that
 underlines the growing global reach of Brazil's so-called
 First Capital Command (PCC) gang, officials
 said.                 
 
 
 
 CONGO EBOLA
 An Ebola flare-up in eastern Congo may spread again after a
 patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to
 contain the disease that has infected six people since last
 week, the World Health Organization said on
 Sunday.            
 
 
 
