African Markets - Factors to watch on April 21

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS U.S. crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian currencies. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday as the government discussed new measures to contain the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while stocks dipped. NIGERIA MSF/CORONAVIRUS An aid worker has died in Nigeria's northeast after catching the new coronavirus, his employer Médecins Sans Frontières said, raising fears that the infection has found a foothold in the troubled region. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was unmoved on Monday but was seen easing due to weak dollar inflows from offshore investors and diaspora remittances due to the coronavirus economic slowdown, traders said. KENYA NMG/RESULTS Nation Media Group posted a 20.7% fall in 2019 pretax profit, hurt by a softer economy and problems among key advertisers, Kenya's biggest news publisher said on Monday. ETHIOPIA GRAINS An Ethiopian government agency has again postponed two international tenders to buy a total 600,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.711 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and April 19, exporters estimated on Monday, down 4.3% from 1.787 million tonnes over the same period last season. ZAMBIA MINING/GLENCORE Glencore will reverse its earlier decision to shutter its Zambia subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) if it reaches an agreement with the Zambian government, the company said on Monday. BURKINA FASO SECURITY International advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday that it believed security forces in Burkina Faso had summarily executed 31 unarmed detainees earlier this month during operations against Islamist militants. CONGO CORONAVIRUS Ibrahim points down to the empty main boulevard in downtown Kinshasa, Congo's capital, which has resembled a ghost town since April 6 when the government imposed a neigbourhood-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. LESOTHO POLITICS Lesotho's coalition government has agreed with South African mediators and political parties to implement a "dignified retirement" for prime minister Thomas Thabane, a joint statement said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on