Credit RSS
April 21, 2020 / 4:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on April 21

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 U.S. crude oil bounced back into positive territory on
 Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked
 investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian
 currencies.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, with U.S. crude turning
 positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but
 gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the
 market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the
 coronavirus pandemic.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday
 as the government discussed new measures to contain the
 economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while stocks
 dipped.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA MSF/CORONAVIRUS
 An aid worker has died in Nigeria's northeast after catching
 the new coronavirus, his employer Médecins Sans Frontières
 said, raising fears that the infection has found a foothold
 in the troubled region.                
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was unmoved on Monday but was
 seen easing due to weak dollar inflows from offshore
 investors and diaspora remittances due to the coronavirus
 economic slowdown, traders said.            
 
 
 
 KENYA NMG/RESULTS
 Nation Media Group          posted a 20.7% fall in 2019
 pretax profit, hurt by a softer economy and problems among
 key advertisers, Kenya's biggest news publisher said on
 Monday.            
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA GRAINS
 An Ethiopian government agency has again postponed two
 international tenders to buy a total 600,000 tonnes of
 milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.             
 
 
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
 1.711 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and April 19, exporters
 estimated on Monday, down 4.3% from 1.787 million tonnes
 over the same period last season.            
 
 
 
 ZAMBIA MINING/GLENCORE
 Glencore          will reverse its earlier decision to
 shutter its Zambia subsidiary Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) if
 it reaches an agreement with the Zambian government, the
 company said on Monday.            
 
 
 BURKINA FASO SECURITY
 International advocacy group Human Rights Watch (HRW) said
 on Monday that it believed security forces in Burkina Faso
 had summarily executed 31 unarmed detainees earlier this
 month during operations against Islamist
 militants.              
 
 
 
 CONGO CORONAVIRUS
 Ibrahim points down to the empty main boulevard in downtown
 Kinshasa, Congo's capital, which has resembled a ghost town
 since April 6 when the government imposed a
 neigbourhood-wide lockdown in response to the coronavirus
 pandemic.            
 
 
 
 LESOTHO POLITICS
 Lesotho's coalition government has agreed with South African
 mediators and political parties to implement a "dignified
 retirement" for prime minister Thomas Thabane, a joint
 statement said on Monday.                
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below