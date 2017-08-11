African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Uganda's central bank announces key policy rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian equity markets extended a global slide on Friday as tensions ramped up between the United States and North Korea, sending investors fleeing to less risky assets such the yen, the Swiss franc and U.S. Treasuries. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Friday, dragged lower by persistent worries about oversupply despite a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks pulled away from record highs on Thursday as rising tensions on the Korean peninsula drove investors to limit risks and shift to safe havens. AFRICA CURRENCIES Kenya's local currency is expected to be stable or firm up as election-related uncertainty lingers, while Nigeria's naira could post gains as offshore inflows boost dollar liquidity. KENYA ELECTION Celebrations broke out in pockets of Kenya on Thursday after the opposition said its candidate Raila Odinga should be declared winner of the presidential vote, a claim an election commission official said was "ridiculous". UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling firmed on Thursday, helped by sagging demand for dollars from both commercial banks and importers. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzanian growth slowed to 5.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, hurt by slower-than-expected performance of construction, transport, agriculture and the financial services sectors, the statistics office said on Thursday. RWANDA INFLATION Rwanda's inflation fell to 3.5 percent year-on-year in July from 4.8 percent a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. CONGO VIOLENCE At least 27 people, including three police officers, were killed in clashes between protesters and police in Democratic Republic of Congo earlier this week, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on