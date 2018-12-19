Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2018

African Markets - Factors to watch on Dec. 19

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    
 EVENTS:
 *Madagascar holds second round of presidential elections
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets played second string to bonds on
 Wednesday as a spectacular fall in the price of oil spurred
 speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might be done with
 tightening after its policy meeting later in the
 session.            
 
 
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 EMERGING MARKETS
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 AFRICA STOCKS     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday, helped by a fragile
 dollar as markets counted down to a crucial U.S. Federal
 Reserve meeting amid speculation it will soon hit the pause
 button to its monetary tightening cycle.            
 
 
 
 
 NIGERIA POLAND KIDNAPPING
 All of the crew kidnapped by pirates from a container ship
 off the coast of Nigeria in October, including eight Polish
 nationals, are safe and will be reunited with their
 families, Poland's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on
 Tuesday.                
 
 
 
 NIGERIA GOLD
 Nigeria's first gold refinery is expected to more than
 triple its capacity within five years after operations begin
 next June, an executive at the company developing it said on
 Tuesday.            
 
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling       firmed against the dollar on
 Tuesday supported by tight liquidity in the local money
 market amid subdued demand from merchant importers, traders
 said.            
 
 
 
 
 KENYA TELECOMS
 Kenyan telecom operator Airtel, a unit of India's Bharti
 Airtel          , slightly increased its mobile subscription
 market share in the third quarter, while rival Safaricom's
 fell          , an official report showed on
 Tuesday.            
 
 
 
 
 KENYA FOREIGN EXCHANGE
 Kenya's Capital Markets Authority said on Tuesday it had
 granted a licence to Standard Investment Bank to engage in
 online foreign exchange trading business.                
 
 
 
 
 IVORY COAST COFFEE
 Ivory Coast announced a guaranteed minimum price for coffee
 farmers of 700 CFA francs ($1.22) per kilogramme for the
 2018-19 season, a government statement said on Tuesday after
 a cabinet meeting.                
 
 
 
 
 IVORY COAST BONDS
 Ivory Coast is seeking to raise up to 1.4 trillion CFA
 francs ($2.5 billion) next year on regional and
 international markets, a government minister said on
 Monday.              
 
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        traded unchanged on Tuesday on
 the back of slackening demand for hard currency from goods
 importers.            
 
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE VIOLENCE
 The Zimbabwean military's use of live bullets to quell
 post-election violence in the summer was "disproportionate
 and unjustified", according to an inquiry released on
 Tuesday.                
 
 
 
 
 CONGO KATANGA GLENCORE 
 Glencore-controlled          Katanga Mining Ltd         
 said on Tuesday it agreed to pay more than $22 million to
 settle Canadian allegations of inadequate historical
 disclosures of its finances and activities in the Democratic
 Republic of Congo.                
 
 
 
 
 SUDAN ECONOMY
 Sudan expects stronger economic growth, a big rise in
 exports and a reduced budget deficit next year, according to
 a draft budget approved by the cabinet on
 Tuesday.                
 
 
 
 
 ANGOLA LNG
 Angola's Soyo liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has resumed
 production after a "controlled" shutdown, a spokeswoman for
 Angola LNG said on Tuesday.              
 
 
 
 
 BOTSWANA CHOPPIES
 Botswana's budget retailer Choppies           ,         
 said on Tuesday its chief financial officer resigned last
 week, amid concern over months-delayed financial results.   
 
 
 
