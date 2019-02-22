African Markets - Factors to watch on Feb.22

NAIROBI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MAURITIUS - The central bank to announce its latest repo rate decision. GLOBAL MARKETS Shares in Asia slipped on Friday as a deteriorating global economic outlook outweighed further signs of progress in trade talks between China and the United States. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Friday after the United States reported its crude output hit a record 12 million barrels per day (bpd), undermining efforts by Middle East-dominated producer club OPEC to withhold supply and tighten global markets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand traded slightly weaker on Thursday, a day after the finance minister announced a partial bailout for ailing power utility Eskom in an annual budget reflecting sluggish growth while deficits and debt widened. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's Zenith Bank expects loan volumes to return to growth this year after 2018's decline, and is targeting higher activity in the agricultural sector, the bank said on Thursday. NIGERIA PETROLEUM Nigeria has ordered foreign oil and gas companies to pay nearly $20 billion in taxes it says are owed to local states, industry and government sources said, in a move that could deter investment in Africa's largest economy. NIGERIA ELECTION Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and his closest rival Atiku Abubakar made their final appeal for votes on the last day of campaigning on Thursday ahead of a presidential election on Saturday that was delayed by a week. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Thursday as the market basked in ample dollar supplies from offshore investors into government securities. ETHIOPIA HYUNDAI MOTOR PLANT South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co opened a 10,000-a-year vehicle capacity assembly plant in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, its first factory in East Africa. UGANDA TELECOMS The Ugandan unit of South African telecommunications firm MTN Group MTNJ.J has denied government accusations it has been understating its revenues and said it was fully meeting all its tax obligations. ZIMBABWE CURRENCY Zimbabwe's decision to scrap a peg between its quasi-currency bond notes and the U.S. dollar brings a welcome end to a failing monetary policy, but it is not the solution to a deeper crisis, economists said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on