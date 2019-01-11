African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Tanzania court due to hear challenge to government proposals to restrict political activity GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks inched up to five-week highs on Friday, after Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Federal Reserve will be patient about raising interest rates and news that trade talks between Washington and Beijing are moving to higher levels. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil slipped on Friday amid concerns over the outlook for the global economy, but output cuts agreed by major exporters underpinned crude prices and kept markets on track for a strong weekly climb. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand held steady on Thursday, as disappointing economic data were offset by market optimism over U.S.-China trade tensions. AFRICA CURRENCIES The Ugandan and Tanzanian currencies are expected to come under pressure in the coming week while those of Kenya and Zambia are seen remaining stable. NIGERIA 9MOBILE/MTN GROUP Teleology Holding, a company led by former MTN Group executive Adrian Wood, has pulled out of Nigeria's 9mobile just weeks after its $301 million takeover of the firm with a group of local investors, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Thursday due to low dollar demand from oil importers amid high liquidity in the local money market, traders said. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Thursday as appetite for hard currency from players in the interbank ebbed, traders said. UGANDA BAMBOO BICYCLES At a workshop in Uganda's capital, Kampala, Noordin Kasoma measured and cut a length of bamboo. Within a few days, the 24 inch piece of grass would be transformed into the frame of a bicycle. CONGO ELECTION/TSHISEKEDI For most of his life, Felix Tshisekedi lived in the long shadow of his father Etienne, a firebrand veteran opposition leader in and out of prison and government over the course of a near 60-year career until his death in 2017. ETHIOPIA METEC Ethiopia charged the former head of military-run industrial conglomerate METEC with corruption on Thursday, nearly two months after his arrest, as part of a nationwide crackdown on graft in the public sector. ZIMBABWE AB INBEV Global brewing giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev will invest more than $120 million of its dividends and fees that are trapped in Zimbabwe in the central bank's savings bonds, its local associate said on Thursday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY/STRIKE Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government on Thursday offered civil servants a 10 percent pay rise in a bid to avert widespread unrest, but this was immediately rejected by unions pressing for U.S. dollar salaries. CAMEROON COCOA Cocoa bean arrivals at Cameroon's main port of Douala had reached 109,410 tonnes by November 16 from the start of the season in August, up from 98,614 tonnes the previous season, the cocoa regulator said on Thursday. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 135,000 tonnes of beans by the end of December, up from 124,000 tonnes the previous season, data from exporters' association GEPEX showed on Thursday. TANZANIA ACACIA MINING Acacia Mining said on Thursday the Tanzanian government has fined the miner 300 million Tanzanian shillings ($129,143), two days after the government appointed a new mining minister, over allegations of breaching environmental regulations at its North Mara mine. MOZAMBIQUE CREDIT The court hearing of former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, who faces charges of fraud and money laundering, has been postponed until Jan. 18, a member of his legal team said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on