January 23, 2018 / 6:46 AM / in 2 hours

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after U.S. senators struck
 a deal to end a three-day government shutdown, sending Wall
 Street's main indexes to record highs, while the dollar
 inched down against the yen after the Bank of Japan kept
 policy steady.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Tuesday, lifted by healthy economic
 growth as well as the ongoing supply restraint by a group of
 exporters around OPEC and Russia.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand rose to its highest in more than two
 years on Monday amid growing expectations that
 scandal-tarnished President Jacob Zuma would soon be ousted,
 while emerging-market equities pushed to another near-decade
 high.             
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigerian oil company Oando said on Monday it had settled a
 squabble with a key shareholder and was working on resolving
 remaining shareholder disputes and getting a suspension of
 its shares lifted.                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's central bank said on Monday it had injected $210
 million into the interbank foreign exchange market,
 extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar
 shortages.             
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Monday after the central bank held the key lending rate at
 10 percent.             
 
 KENYA SUPERMARKET
 A Kenyan court on Monday granted Nakumatt Supermarkets
 protection from its creditors, allowing what was once
 Kenya's biggest retailer to go into voluntary
 administration.             
 
 LIBERIA POLITICS
 George Weah, the former international soccer star who won
 the presidency of Liberia last month, promised a crackdown
 on endemic corruption as he was sworn in on Monday in the
 country's first peaceful change of power in seven decades.
             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA ESKOM
 South Africa's Eskom           will ask local banks to
 reopen lending facilities that were suspended last year, its
 spokesman said on Monday, as the state utility seeks to drag
 itself out of a crisis that poses a risk to the country's
 financial stability.             
 
 ANGOLA CURRENCY    
 Angola's central bank may begin the process of fully
 floating its kwanza currency in three months' time, the
 bank's governor Jose Massano said, according to daily O Pais
 on Monday.             
 
