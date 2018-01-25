African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 25

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks held near a record high on Thursday though concerns about the Trump administration's protectionist stance cast a shadow on financial markets, while the dollar struggled after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker currency. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil prices hit $71 per barrel on Thursday for the first time since 2014 as the dollar continued to weaken and crude inventories in the United States fell for a 10th straight week amid ongoing supply cutbacks by OPEC and top producer Russia. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, breaking through 12 per dollar ZAR= for the first time since mid-2015, supported by a weaker greenback and expectations the new leader of the ruling ANC would rejuvenate the economy. NIGERIA CORRUPTION Nigeria will hold an investigation into alleged corruption involving the state oil firm's long-awaited Brass LNG project, including questions over the use of government funds. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's (NNPC) liquefied natural gas project has been stuck in the planning stages for more than a decade, with some Western partners having pulled out because of tough operating conditions and an unfavourable investment environment. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's lower house of parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that will allow the stock exchange to become a publicly listed company that can issue shares to investors. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks fell 2.5 percent in early trades on Wednesday, extending losses for the third day to a new one-week low, as investors sold off shares from the relatively liquid banking sector. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling jumped to one-year high on Wednesday, mainly due weak demand for dollars accompanied by healthy inflows from investors abroad into the local debt market. KENYA CENTRAL BANK Kenya's central bank governor forecast on Tuesday that the East African nation's economy would grow by 6.2 per cent in 2018. CONGO SECURTIY A military tribunal investigating a wave of massacres in eastern Congo blamed on Ugandan rebels has convicted 134 people, a senior army prosecutor and a human rights group said on Wednesday. LIBYA SECURITY The toll from a twin car bombing at a mosque in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi rose to 35 on Wednesday, medics said, one of the highest from a single attack since Libya slid into turmoil after a 2011 uprising. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, said on Wednesday the country would go to elections by July and that he would respect the result if the opposition won power. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on