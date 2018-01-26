African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 26

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks came off record highs on Friday but were still poised to end the week with strong gains, while the battered dollar won back some ground after President Donald Trump said he wanted a strong U.S. currency. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Friday as market fundamentals are expected to weaken with the upcoming end of the peak demand period during the Northern Hemisphere winter. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African assets were little changed on Thursday, with the rand strengthening slightly as the leader of the ruling African National Congress talked up the prospects for foreign investment at the World Economic Forum in Davos. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's vice president said on Thursday that a weaker U.S. dollar did not necessarily hurt his oil-producing nation. The comments by Yemi Osinbajo were made after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin welcomed a weaker dollar, saying it benefited U.S. trade balances in the short term. NIGERIA EUROBOND Nigeria will consider raising $2.5 billion through Eurobonds in the first quarter to refinance a portion of its domestic treasury bill portfolio at lower cost, the head of the Debt Management Office told Reuters on Thursday. NIGERIA PLANES Nigeria will protest to the United States over conditions imposed on its planned $494 million purchase of 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter planes, Defence Minister Mansur Dan Ali said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling jumped to one-year high on Wednesday, mainly due weak demand for dollars accompanied by healthy inflows from investors abroad into the local debt market. SOUTH AFRICA CORRUPTION South Africa's civil servants union has teamed up with the government pension fund to pursue Steinhoff , for around $1.4 billion of pensioners' money lost as a result of an accounting scandal at the troubled retailer. SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS The new leader of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Thursday the country had entered a new era under his leadership, in a fresh sign that Jacob Zuma's days as president are numbered. MALI SECURITY A landmine explosion blew up a civilian passenger vehicle in central Mali on Thursday, killing 26 people and wounding several others, state TV reported. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on