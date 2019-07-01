African Markets - Factors to watch on July 1

NAIROBI, July 1 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Stocks rallied and bonds retreated in Asia on Monday as a thaw in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute averted one threat to the global economy, leading investors to pare wagers on aggressive policy easing by the major central banks. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting this week. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand gained on Friday, helped by improved economic data and a dip in the U.S. dollar, ahead of an eagerly awaited meeting between the United States and China at the G20 summit in Japan. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Friday due to end month dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sector amid excess liquidity in the local money market, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economic growth slowed in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year due to dry weather which curbed the farming sector, the statistics office said on Friday. ETHIOPIA SECURITY Ethiopian authorities on Friday arrested the spokesman of a political party promoting the interests of the Amhara ethnic group, the party president said, in a move linked to what the government has described as a failed regional coup attempt. SOMALIA OIL Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to return to Somalia ahead of an oil block bid round later this year, the East African country's oil ministry said. ZAMBIA MINING A Zambian court on Friday withdrew an earlier order blocking a provisional liquidator at Vedanta's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business from disposing of KCM's assets or making arrangements with its creditors. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambian Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe said on Friday she was delaying the implementation of a new sales tax from July 1 to Sept. 1 to allow it undergo parliamentary procedures. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on