July 10, 2019

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 10

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
     Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday while rising
 Treasury yields lifted the dollar as markets wondered if the
 world's most powerful central banker would confirm or
 confound expectations for U.S. policy easing this month.
                             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
     Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an
 industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a
 fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply
 amid global trade tensions.
                       
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
     Airtel Africa AAF.L listed on the Nigerian Stock
 Exchange on Tuesday in a 1.36 trillion naira ($4.4 bln)
 flotation turning the telecoms company into the bourse's
 third-largest stock by market value.             
 
 ACACIA MINING
     Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining Plc ACAA.L
 said on Tuesday it is worth more than a buyout proposal by
 majority shareholder Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N values
 it at, and extended the deadline for a firm bid to July 19.
             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
     South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on
 Tuesday, struggling for momentum as investors awaited clues
 on U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve officials
 and domestic data. Stocks closed lower.                 
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY    
     Public sector workers in Zimbabwe on Tuesday rejected a
 government offer of 180 million Zimbabwe dollars ($21
 million) in added pay for the July-December period as
 inadequate in the face of soaring inflation, a union
 official said.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CENTRAL BANK
     The South African central bank's independence is an
 important check on government-controlled fiscal policy, a
 central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday, following a
 high-profile row over the role of the bank.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA PLATINUM
     The world's top platinum miners kicked off talks with
 South Africa's unions on Tuesday in what is expected to be a
 tough round of wage talks, as a rise in profits is likely to
 provoke higher wage demands.             
 
