African Markets - Factors to watch on July 11

NAIROBI, July 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - TO WATCH CONGO REPUBLIC IMF The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board weighs a long-delayed bailout plan for Congo Republic, which secured restructuring of part of its debt to China and is in talks with other creditors including oil traders Glencore and Trafigura. SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY South Africa's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the National Treasury budget vote speech to parliament, setting out priorities for the department. - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks gained and the dollar drooped on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut later this month. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures hit a six-week high on Thursday as a storm built in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening crude output, while an incident with a British tanker in the Middle East highlighted ongoing tensions in the region. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CENTRAL BANK South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lesetja Kganyago for another five-year term as central bank governor, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY South Africa faces "significant risks" to its fiscal outlook, including weak economic growth and uncertain revenue collection, the National Treasury said in its 2019/20 annual performance report, put before parliament on Wednesday. NIGERIA AIRTEL AFRICA Airtel Africa AAF.L, AIRTELAFRI.LG shares fell sharply on Wednesday, a day after its debut $4.4 billion flotation in Lagos, mirroring a similar decline on the London stock market where the telecoms firm has its primary listing. SOUTH AFRICA ARCELORMITTAL The South African arm of steelmaker ArcelorMittal ACLJ.J expects to plunge to a first-half loss and cut more than 2,000 jobs as it struggles with cheap imports, rising costs and a flagging local economy, it warned on Wednesday. WEST AFRICA COCOA Top global cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana have imposed a fixed "living income differential" of $400 a tonne on all cocoa contracts sold by either country for the 2020/21 season, an official letter seen by Reuters shows. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on