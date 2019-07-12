African Markets - Factors to watch on July 12

NAIROBI, July 12 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - TO WATCH STEINHOFF RESULTS Scandal-hit Steinhoff will release its 2019 first-half results after reporting a 1.2 billion euro annual loss from a massive accounting scandal. The South African retailer warned in its 2018 annual report that the reputational damage it had suffered and advisor and professional fees would weigh on its performance this year. - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares veered between small losses and gains on Friday as investors awaited key China trade and lending data, and as worries over Sino-U.S. trade tensions countered optimism rooted in expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut this month. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Friday, hovering near six-week highs, as U.S. oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico cut more than half their output in the face of a tropical storm and as tensions continued to simmer in the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK Nigeria plans to encourage lending by capping banks' interest-bearing deposits at the central bank, the latest in a series of measures aimed at reviving an economy stuck with low growth. CONGO REPUBLIC IMF The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board approved a bailout worth nearly $449 million for OPEC member Congo Republic on Thursday, potentially setting a precedent for other nations struggling under the weight of large debts to China. SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY South Africa's manufacturing output grew only slightly in May while the slump in mining continued, albeit more moderately, shifting attention back onto the central bank to stimulate growth in an economy bleeding jobs. SOUTH AFRICA PORTS A go-slow by workers at a major South African port is hitting exports of cars and other commodities, the country's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday. KENYA GAMBLING Kenya has ordered telecoms firm Safaricom SCOM.NR to stop processing payments for sports betting companies, potentially shutting down a lucrative source of revenue for the company. WEST AFRICA COCOA Top global cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana have imposed a fixed "living income differential" of $400 a tonne on all cocoa contracts sold by either country for the 2020/21 season, an official letter seen by Reuters shows. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on