African Markets - Factors to watch on July 2

NAIROBI, July 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields fell and gold rose as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing growth while uncertainties over the prospect of a Sino-U.S. trade deal also hurt sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raised concerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost from OPEC's decision to extend supply cuts until next March. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand inched firmer on Monday, clinging on to a month's worth of gains towards the crucial 14.00 mark despite the dollar recovering from its recent slump as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing thawed. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was under pressure against the dollar on Monday due to excess local currency liquidity in the money market, traders said. KENYA TELECOMS Bob Collymore, the chief executive who helped to turn Safaricom Plc into East Africa's most profitable company with an $11 billion valuation, has died after a nearly two-year long battle with cancer. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast plans to stamp out illegal cocoa production from national parks and forest reserves over the next five years to control output better and support a new floor price, officials from the government and its cocoa regulator told Reuters. ZIMBABWE CURRENCY Zimbabweans will be allowed to withdraw up to 1,000 U.S. dollars in cash a day from foreign currency accounts, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday, as the country prepares to relaunch its own currency after a decade of dollarisation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on