African Markets - Factors to watch on July 3

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies despite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, helped by a weaker greenback as optimism about easing trade tensions between the United States and China faded, while stocks fell due to profit-taking. NIGERIA DISASTER At least 50 people were killed in Nigeria when fuel from a crashed truck that they were siphoning up caught fire, a spokesman for the governor in central Benue state said on Tuesday. NIGERIA TRADE Nigeria will sign an Africa free trade agreement at the coming African union summit, according to a statement posted on the Nigeria presidency's Twitter feed on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday on the back of increased dollar demand from oil and merchandise importers, traders said. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Tuesday, but was seen easing due to dollar demand from commercial banks, traders said. UGANDA INTERNET Uganda's plan to nationalise its internet data exchange service will result in poorer quality services and discourage investment in one of East Africa's most thriving information and communications technology (ICT) sectors, industry players say. SOMALIA USA The United States is resuming some assistance to a unit of the Somali military that is not working directly with U.S. forces, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, around 18 months after aid was suspended to such units over widespread corruption concerns. NAMIBIA WILDLIFE The killing of a 50-year alpha elephant bull in Namibia has caused an uproar in the southern African nation, with conservation and tourism groups accusing the government of authorising the hunt for the animal without proper cause. SUDAN POLITICS Ethiopia's mediator in the Sudan crisis urged the military rulers and the opposition coalition to hold direct talks on Wednesday to strike a deal on handing over power to civilians. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY A Zimbabwe human rights lawyer asked the High Court on Tuesday to overturn a government decision to ban the use of foreign currencies, a move that could potentially derail plans for a new currency if the court finds in his favour. ZAMBIA ELECTRICITY Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned by the two governments said on Tuesday. CONGO MINING Illegal miners at a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore in southeastern Congo defied a deadline on Tuesday to vacate the site, a union official said, raising fears of a potentially violent standoff. ANGOLA LNG Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in West Africa has offered a spot cargo from its Soyo plant for delivery in August, four industry sources said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST ECONOMY Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.5% this year, in line with 7.4 percent last year, and medium-term growth will remain strong, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. NIGER SECURITY Unidentified gunmen have killed 16 soldiers in an attack on a military camp in western Niger, local residents and security sources said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on