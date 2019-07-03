Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2019 / 4:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 3

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over
 the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh
 concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional
 European goods.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in
 the previous session, supported by extended output cuts by
 OPEC and its allies despite concerns that a slowing global
 economy could crimp demand.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed against the U.S. dollar on
 Tuesday, helped by a weaker greenback as optimism about
 easing trade tensions between the United States and China
 faded, while stocks fell due to profit-taking.            
 
 
 
 
 NIGERIA DISASTER
 At least 50 people were killed in Nigeria when fuel from a
 crashed truck that they were siphoning up caught fire, a
 spokesman for the governor in central Benue state said on
 Tuesday.            
 
 
 
 
 NIGERIA TRADE
 Nigeria will sign an Africa free trade agreement at the
 coming African union summit, according to a statement posted
 on the Nigeria presidency's Twitter feed on
 Tuesday.             
 
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar on
 Tuesday on the back of increased dollar demand from oil and
 merchandise importers, traders said.            
 
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was little-changed on Tuesday,
 but was seen easing due to dollar demand from commercial
 banks, traders said.            
 
 
 
 
 UGANDA INTERNET
 Uganda's plan to nationalise its internet data exchange
 service will result in poorer quality services and
 discourage investment in one of East Africa's most thriving
 information and communications technology (ICT) sectors,
 industry players say.                    
 
 
 
 
 SOMALIA USA
 The United States is resuming some assistance to a unit of
 the Somali military that is not working directly with U.S.
 forces, U.S. officials said on Tuesday, around 18 months
 after aid was suspended to such units over widespread
 corruption concerns.            
 
 
 
 
 NAMIBIA WILDLIFE
 The killing of a 50-year alpha elephant bull in Namibia has
 caused an uproar in the southern African nation, with
 conservation and tourism groups accusing the government of
 authorising the hunt for the animal without proper
 cause.            
 
 
 
 
 SUDAN POLITICS
 Ethiopia's mediator in the Sudan crisis urged the military
 rulers and the opposition coalition to hold direct talks on
 Wednesday to strike a deal on handing over power to
 civilians.                
 
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 A Zimbabwe human rights lawyer asked the High Court on
 Tuesday to overturn a government decision to ban the use of
 foreign currencies, a move that could potentially derail
 plans for a new currency if the court finds in his
 favour.                
 
 
 
 
 ZAMBIA ELECTRICITY
 Zambia and Zimbabwe will start building the 2,400 MW Batoka
 Gorge hydro power plant next year, a company jointly owned
 by the two governments said on Tuesday.                
 
 
 
 
 CONGO MINING
 Illegal miners at a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore
          in southeastern Congo defied a deadline on Tuesday
 to vacate the site, a union official said, raising fears of
 a potentially violent standoff.                
 
 
 
 
 ANGOLA LNG
 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in West Africa
 has offered a spot cargo from its Soyo plant for delivery in
 August, four industry sources said on Tuesday.              
 
 
 
 
 
 IVORY COAST ECONOMY
 Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.5% this year,
 in line with 7.4 percent last year, and medium-term growth
 will remain strong, the International Monetary Fund said on
 Tuesday.               
 
 
 
 
 NIGER SECURITY
 Unidentified gunmen have killed 16 soldiers in an attack on
 a military camp in western Niger, local residents and
 security sources said on Tuesday.                     
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below