June 28, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on
 growing worries the U.S. administration's approach to trade
 is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be
 modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in U.S.
 technology firms.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil prices dipped away from three-and-a-half year highs
 on Thursday amid high output from Russia, the United States
 and Saudi Arabia, although unplanned supply disruptions
 elsewhere and record demand stemmed a bigger
 decline.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell against the dollar on Wednesday as
 the greenback rose broadly after trade-related worries eased
 amid a slight softening of the U.S. administration's
 approach to Chinese investment.                   
 
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 More than 200 people were killed over the weekend in
 violence in central Nigeria's Plateau state, the state
 governor said, making it one of the bloodiest clashes in the
 months leading up to an election.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA DEBT
 Nigeria plans to raise $2.8 billion of debt offshore as part
 of its 2018 budget and will explore all options to lower
 costs, the head of the Debt Management Office (DMO) told
 Reuters.             
 
 
 
 KENYA MANUFACTURING
 Kenya has started a campaign against what the government
 calls illicit goods to help local manufacturers, the
 minister for industrialisation said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 
 
 KENYA RHINO
 The Kenya Wildlife Service has started moving 14 black
 rhinos to a sanctuary in the south east of the country to
 offer a more secure location for the endangered
 species.              
 
 
 
 GHANA GDP
 Ghana's economy grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first
 three months of 2018 compared to 6.7 percent in the same
 period last year, the statistics office said on
 Wednesday.            
 
 
 
 GHANA ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI    
 South African gold producer AngloGold Ashanti          said
 on Wednesday Ghana's environmental protection agency has
 issued permits for its Obuasi mine, paving the way for the
 redevelopment of the mine.              
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 Uganda's central bank sold dollars in the market on
 Wednesday, acting for the third time in June as authorities
 try to prop up the local currency which has weakened sharply
 in recent months.             
 
 
 
 RWANDA VOLKSWAGEN
 Rwanda's first domestically built car rolled off the
 assembly line at Volkswagen's             new factory in
 Kigali on Wednesday as Europe's biggest carmaker taps into
 demand for ride-sharing to expand in the region.            
 
 
 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
 South Sudan's president signed a peace agreement with rebels
 on Wednesday including a ceasefire to start in 72 hours,
 Sudan's foreign minister said, but rebels rejected other
 parts of the deal.              
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA GAS
 Ethiopia will begin extracting crude oil on a test basis
 from reserves in the country's southeast this week,
 state-affiliated media and the prime minister's office said
 on Wednesday.            
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA POLITICS
 The forces behind Saturday's grenade attack at a rally in
 Ethiopia attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed could strike
 again, the government said on Wednesday, urging the public
 to remain vigilant at public gatherings.             
 
 
 
 ZAMBIA MALARIA
 Zambia aims to eradicate malaria, the country's biggest
 killer, within three years after deaths from the disease
 halved last year from 2014, the health minister said on
 Wednesday.               
 
 
 
 ZAMBIA OIL
 Pan-African firm Oranto Petroleum said on Wednesday it would
 start exploring for oil in Zambia after it was awarded two
 blocks, its first investment in the southern African
 nation.            
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE ELECTION
 Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Wednesday said he
 feared the government would use a blast that hit a weekend
 rally by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as an excuse to clamp
 down on opponents ahead of a July 30 vote.               
 
 
 
 GUINEA ECONOMY
 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $24
 million for Guinea to support the economy of the
 bauxite-producing West African nation, the Finance Ministry
 said on Wednesday.               
 
 
 
 CONGO REPUBLIC
 The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund will
 examine debt-crippled OPEC member Congo Republic's request
 for a bailout on July 6, according to an IMF calendar seen
 by Reuters on Wednesday.            
 
 
 
