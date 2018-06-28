African Markets - Factors to watch on June 28

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on growing worries the U.S. administration's approach to trade is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in U.S. technology firms. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil prices dipped away from three-and-a-half year highs on Thursday amid high output from Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia, although unplanned supply disruptions elsewhere and record demand stemmed a bigger decline. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback rose broadly after trade-related worries eased amid a slight softening of the U.S. administration's approach to Chinese investment. NIGERIA SECURITY More than 200 people were killed over the weekend in violence in central Nigeria's Plateau state, the state governor said, making it one of the bloodiest clashes in the months leading up to an election. NIGERIA DEBT Nigeria plans to raise $2.8 billion of debt offshore as part of its 2018 budget and will explore all options to lower costs, the head of the Debt Management Office (DMO) told Reuters. KENYA MANUFACTURING Kenya has started a campaign against what the government calls illicit goods to help local manufacturers, the minister for industrialisation said on Wednesday. KENYA RHINO The Kenya Wildlife Service has started moving 14 black rhinos to a sanctuary in the south east of the country to offer a more secure location for the endangered species. GHANA GDP Ghana's economy grew 6.8 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2018 compared to 6.7 percent in the same period last year, the statistics office said on Wednesday. GHANA ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI South African gold producer AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday Ghana's environmental protection agency has issued permits for its Obuasi mine, paving the way for the redevelopment of the mine. UGANDA MARKETS Uganda's central bank sold dollars in the market on Wednesday, acting for the third time in June as authorities try to prop up the local currency which has weakened sharply in recent months. RWANDA VOLKSWAGEN Rwanda's first domestically built car rolled off the assembly line at Volkswagen's new factory in Kigali on Wednesday as Europe's biggest carmaker taps into demand for ride-sharing to expand in the region. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST South Sudan's president signed a peace agreement with rebels on Wednesday including a ceasefire to start in 72 hours, Sudan's foreign minister said, but rebels rejected other parts of the deal. ETHIOPIA GAS Ethiopia will begin extracting crude oil on a test basis from reserves in the country's southeast this week, state-affiliated media and the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. ETHIOPIA POLITICS The forces behind Saturday's grenade attack at a rally in Ethiopia attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed could strike again, the government said on Wednesday, urging the public to remain vigilant at public gatherings. ZAMBIA MALARIA Zambia aims to eradicate malaria, the country's biggest killer, within three years after deaths from the disease halved last year from 2014, the health minister said on Wednesday. ZAMBIA OIL Pan-African firm Oranto Petroleum said on Wednesday it would start exploring for oil in Zambia after it was awarded two blocks, its first investment in the southern African nation. ZIMBABWE ELECTION Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Wednesday said he feared the government would use a blast that hit a weekend rally by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as an excuse to clamp down on opponents ahead of a July 30 vote. GUINEA ECONOMY The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $24 million for Guinea to support the economy of the bauxite-producing West African nation, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. CONGO REPUBLIC The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund will examine debt-crippled OPEC member Congo Republic's request for a bailout on July 6, according to an IMF calendar seen by Reuters on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on