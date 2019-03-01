African Markets - Factors to watch on March 1

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Friday, driven by a rally in Chinese markets after index publisher MSCI announced it would boost the proportion of mainland shares in its global benchmarks, while strong U.S. economic data helped the dollar higher. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Friday as markets tightened amid output cuts by producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a global economic slowdown prevented crude from climbing further. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand fell on Thursday as fading hopes for a U.S-China trade deal and an unsatisfactory end to the U.S.-North Korea summit subdued demand for emerging market currencies. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian bonds extended a six-month rally on Thursday amid hopes some of the country's current policies would be maintained after President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election, but stocks faltered. NIGERIA SECURITY/CAMEROON An estimated 30,000 Nigerians have returned since Tuesday from Cameroon to the flashpoint town of Rann, which has been targeted repeatedly by Boko Haram militants this year, the U.N. refugee agency said in an emailed comment to Reuters on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Thursday due to inflows from offshore investors buying government debt subduing thin dollar demand from oil and goods importers, traders said. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's annual inflation was down to 4.14 percent in February from 4.7 percent in January, the statistics office said on Thursday. AFRICA CURRENCIES Nigerian and Kenyan currencies are seen firming against the dollar in the coming week, while Zambia's kwacha is likely to recoup losses and the Ugandan shilling is seen weakening. TANZANIA CURRENCY Tanzania said on Thursday it was revoking licenses from some exchange bureaus in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, a day after the government banned a newspaper for using unofficial data on exchange rates. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second straight day on Thursday, hurt by a rebound in demand from mainly commercial banks looking to beef up their positions, traders said. SOMALIA SECURITY A suicide car bombing targeting a Mogadishu hotel by the Islamist group Al Shabaab on Thursday killed at least 10 people and destroyed buildings in the Somali capital's busiest street, police said. LIBERIA MONEY The son of Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was one of two central bank officials detained on Thursday after the release of reports detailing widespread alleged malpractice at the regulator in a currency scandal that has gripped the nation. SENEGAL ELECTION Senegal President Macky Sall comfortably won another term in office in last Sunday's election, provisional figures showed on Thursday, giving him five more years to finish a raft of modernising projects. CONGO HEALTH EBOLA Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has suspended medical activities at the epicentre of an Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo after two of its facilities were torched by unidentified assailants, the French charity said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE CREDIT SUISSE LAWSUIT Mozambique has filed a case in London's High Court against Credit Suisse , according to court records and a source in Mozambique's Attorney General Office. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on