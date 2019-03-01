Credit RSS
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 1

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Friday, driven by a rally in Chinese
 markets after index publisher MSCI announced it would boost
 the proportion of mainland shares in its global benchmarks,
 while strong U.S. economic data helped the dollar
 higher.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Friday as markets tightened amid output
 cuts by producer club OPEC, but surging U.S. supply and a
 global economic slowdown prevented crude from climbing
 further.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand fell on Thursday as fading hopes for
 a U.S-China trade deal and an unsatisfactory end to the
 U.S.-North Korea summit subdued demand for emerging market
 currencies.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian bonds extended a six-month rally on Thursday amid
 hopes some of the country's current policies would be
 maintained after President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election,
 but stocks faltered.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY/CAMEROON
 An estimated 30,000 Nigerians have returned since Tuesday
 from Cameroon to the flashpoint town of Rann, which has been
 targeted repeatedly by Boko Haram militants this year, the
 U.N. refugee agency said in an emailed comment to Reuters on
 Thursday.            
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on
 Thursday due to inflows from offshore investors buying
 government debt subduing thin dollar demand from oil and
 goods importers, traders said.            
 
 
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's annual inflation             was down to 4.14
 percent in February from 4.7 percent in January, the
 statistics office said on Thursday.            
 
 
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Nigerian and Kenyan currencies are seen firming against the
 dollar in the coming week, while Zambia's kwacha is likely
 to recoup losses and the Ugandan shilling is seen
 weakening.                
 
 
 
 TANZANIA CURRENCY
 Tanzania said on Thursday it was revoking licenses from some
 exchange bureaus in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, a
 day after the government banned a newspaper for using
 unofficial data on exchange rates.                
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second straight day on
 Thursday, hurt by a rebound in demand from mainly commercial
 banks looking to beef up their positions, traders
 said.            
 
 
 
 SOMALIA SECURITY
 A suicide car bombing targeting a Mogadishu hotel by the
 Islamist group Al Shabaab on Thursday killed at least 10
 people and destroyed buildings in the Somali capital's
 busiest street, police said.                
 
 
 
 LIBERIA MONEY
 The son of Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
 was one of two central bank officials detained on Thursday
 after the release of reports detailing widespread alleged
 malpractice at the regulator in a currency scandal that has
 gripped the nation.                
 
 
 
 SENEGAL ELECTION
 Senegal President Macky Sall comfortably won another term in
 office in last Sunday's election, provisional figures showed
 on Thursday, giving him five more years to finish a raft of
 modernising projects.                    
 
 
 
 CONGO HEALTH EBOLA
 Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has suspended medical
 activities at the epicentre of an Ebola epidemic in
 Democratic Republic of Congo after two of its facilities
 were torched by unidentified assailants, the French charity
 said on Thursday.            
 
 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE CREDIT SUISSE LAWSUIT
 Mozambique has filed a case in London's High Court against
 Credit Suisse         , according to court records and a
 source in Mozambique's Attorney General Office.            
 
 
 
