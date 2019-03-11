African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares struggled for traction on Monday after U.S. employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy, while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by comments from Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June and a report showing a fall U.S. drilling activity. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand hovered close to a nine-week low against the dollar in early trade on Friday, as dovish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and global growth concerns hurt risk assets. NIGERIA ELECTION Counting in the vote to elect the governor of the oil-rich southern Nigerian state of Rivers was suspended on Sunday, the electoral commission said, following violence at polling stations and collation centres. ETHIOPIA AIRPLANE An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October. ETHIOPIA AIRPLANE/GROUNDING Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 fleet until further notice, the airline said on its Twitter account on Monday, a day after a crash killed all 157 people on board one of its planes of the same type. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling maintained its three-year record high against the dollar on Friday, supported by ample dollar supply from offshore portfolio investors buying government debt amid week dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling inched up on Thursday after the previous day's surge in demand for dollars by foreign firms to pay their dividends reduced. RWANDA POLITICS The spokesman for leading Rwandan opposition politician Victoire Ingabire has been found dead, a government official said on Sunday. ALGERIA PROTESTS President Abdelaziz Bouteflika flew home to Algeria on Sunday after spending two weeks in a Swiss hospital, state television said, returning to a country where crowds of protesters have mounted the biggest threat to his 20-year rule. SUDAN PROTESTS The deputy head of Sudan's opposition Umma Party was sentenced to a week in prison on Sunday for demonstrating against the president, a party official and a lawyer said, as activists protested against emergency laws imposed last month. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on