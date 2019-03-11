Bonds News
March 11, 2019 / 5:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares struggled for traction on Monday after U.S.
 employment data raised doubts about the strength of the
 global economy, while investor jitters ahead of crucial
 Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the
 pound.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by comments from Saudi oil
 minister Khalid al-Falih that an end to OPEC-led supply cuts
 was unlikely before June and a report showing a fall U.S.
 drilling activity.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand hovered close to a nine-week low against
 the dollar in early trade on Friday, as dovish signals from
 the European Central Bank (ECB) and global growth concerns
 hurt risk assets.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA ELECTION
 Counting in the vote to elect the governor of the oil-rich
 southern Nigerian state of Rivers was suspended on Sunday,
 the electoral commission said, following violence at polling
 stations and collation centres.            
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA AIRPLANE
 An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi
 crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157
 people on board and raising questions about the safety of
 the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in
 Indonesia in October.            
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA AIRPLANE/GROUNDING
 Ethiopian Airlines has grounded its Boeing Co        737 MAX
 8 fleet until further notice, the airline said on its
 Twitter account on Monday, a day after a crash killed all
 157 people on board one of its planes of the same
 type.                
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        maintained its three-year record
 high against the dollar on Friday, supported by ample dollar
 supply from offshore portfolio investors buying government
 debt amid week dollar demand from the energy sector, traders
 said.            
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        inched up on Thursday after the
 previous day's surge in demand for dollars by foreign firms
 to pay their dividends reduced.            
 
 
 
 RWANDA POLITICS
 The spokesman for leading Rwandan opposition politician
 Victoire Ingabire has been found dead, a government official
 said on Sunday.                 
 
 
 
 ALGERIA PROTESTS
 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika flew home to Algeria on
 Sunday after spending two weeks in a Swiss hospital, state
 television said, returning to a country where crowds of
 protesters have mounted the biggest threat to his 20-year
 rule.            
 
 
 
 SUDAN PROTESTS
 The deputy head of Sudan's opposition Umma Party was
 sentenced to a week in prison on Sunday for demonstrating
 against the president, a party official and a lawyer said,
 as activists protested against emergency laws imposed last
 month.                
 
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below