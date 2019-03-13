African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Zimbabwe finance minister to give update on government economic reforms *France's Macron gives news conference in Kenya GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets were mostly in the red on Wednesday as a risk-off mood gripped investors, while a frazzled pound awaited its fate ahead of yet another make-or-break parliamentary vote on Brexit. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Wednesday, pushed up by ongoing supply cuts from producer cartel OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed on Tuesday, supported by renewed risk appetite after potential progress on Brexit in Britain and as the dollar weakened after U.S. consumer price data. NIGERIA ELECTION Nigeria's ruling party took a close lead in elections for powerful state governors on Tuesday, although the final results hang in the balance as seven races were declared inconclusive or suspended. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's Nembe Creek Trunk Line has resumed pumping crude oil after closing down on Feb. 28, a spokesman for the operator Aiteo said, adding that the outage had been caused by an explosion. NIGERIA ACCESS BANK Nigeria's Access Bank said it has signed a $162.5 million subordinated syndicated loan which it will use to help support local businesses. NIGERIA SECURITY/KIDNAPPING Gunmen in Nigeria abducted a Lebanese construction worker and killed another man in the northern city of Kano on Tuesday morning, a police official said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday reversing previous gains due to dollar demand from the energy and manufacturing sectors, traders said. KENYA OIL Kenya's president signed on Tuesday a long-awaited petroleum bill into law to regulate oil exploration and production and outlining how revenues will be shared between the government, local communities and companies. KENYA SAFARICOM/ANT FINANCIAL Kenya's Safaricom said on Tuesday it had secured a deal to use its M-Pesa mobile payment service for online shopping on one of Alibaba's platforms, part of a move to expand its most profitable product beyond Kenya. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.539 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, CCC data showed on Monday, up about 10 percent from 1.424 million tonnes in the same period last season. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling weakened on Tuesday, hurt by demand from energy firms and other importers weighing against scant supplies. UGANDA REFINERY Uganda approved Italian oil services firm Saipem's plan for early engineering work on what is due to become a 60,000 barrel per day refinery in the East African country, a nascent oil producer, Saipem said on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE SOUTH AFRICA South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday his country was ready to help Zimbabwe revive its economy, but within its means, while the two neighbours consider options that could see Harare receiving some financial assistance. ETHIOPIA FRANCE Ethiopia and France agreed their first military cooperation accord on Tuesday, a deal that includes helping the landlocked nation build a navy, as Paris seeks to boost economic ties in Africa's second-most populous country. SOUTH SUDAN UN South Sudan's justice minister on Tuesday dismissed U.N. investigators' accusations that fighting and gang rape persisted in his country and called for $285 million in donations to fund peacemaking bodies. CONGO VIOLENCE UN More than 500 men, women and children from the Democratic Republic of Congo's Banunu community were killed in attacks by Batende villagers in December, some beheaded and many slain as they tried to flee across a river, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania plans to raise its total spending in 2019-20 (July-June) slightly to 33.11 trillion shillings ($14.16 billion), with the funds going towards improving roads, railways and rural electricity supplies, its finance minister said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on