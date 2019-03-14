Bonds News
March 14, 2019 / 5:07 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 14

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as investors reacted
 cautiously to mixed data from China, while the pound hovered
 near nine-month highs as the risk of a no-deal Brexit
 receded following a late-night vote.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday to sit just off a
 four-month high reached in the previous session as investors
 focused on global production cuts and supply disruptions in
 Venezuela.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday
 as investors stayed away from riskier assets ahead of
 another British parliamentary showdown over
 Brexit.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA SCHOOLS
 At least one person was killed and dozens of children were
 among those feared trapped after a four-storey building
 containing a primary school collapsed in Nigeria's
 commercial capital Lagos on Wednesday.            
 
 
 
 MTN GROUP NIGERIA
 South African telecoms firm MTN Group Ltd          expects
 its Nigerian subsidiary to list on the local stock exchange
 "probably more towards April and May", the unit's chief
 executive said on Wednesday.              
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        edged down against the dollar on
 Wednesday due to dollar demand from the manufacturing and
 energy sector outweighing inflows from diaspora remittances,
 traders said.            
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Ugandan shilling        was little-changed on Wednesday
 although it was inclined on the weaker side amid limited
 demand for hard currency from energy, manufacturing and
 other importers, traders said.            
 
 
 
 UGANDA GOLD     
 Ugandan authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating
 the country's biggest gold refinery over recent imports of
 an estimated 7.4 tonnes of gold, worth some $300
 million.            
 
 
 
 UGANDA RWANDA TRADE
 Uganda said on Wednesday all its exports of goods to Rwanda
 were being barred from entering its southwestern neighbour,
 which it accused of imposing a trade embargo.               
 
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE DOCTORS 
 Doctors said on Wednesday that patients in Zimbabwe's
 biggest state hospital were dying due to a lack of medicines
 and basic supplies, brought on by a cash crunch that has
 crippled the economy.            
 
 
 
 BOTSWANA LGTB
 Botswana's High Court will hear on Thursday a case
 challenging the criminalisation of gay sex, offering
 campaigners a rare chance to argue for lesbian, gay,
 bisexual and transgender rights (LGBT) on a continent where
 homosexuality remains highly contentious.            
 
 
 
 CONGO POLITICS
 Congo's new president, Felix Tshisekedi, pardoned three
 prominent political prisoners and 700 regular ones on
 Wednesday, state TV reported, a good will gesture signalling
 a break with a predecessor who had scores of his opponents
 jailed.                
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA AIRPLANE/FRANCE
 France's air accident investigation agency BEA will analyse
 black-box flight recorders from a Boeing 737 MAX 8 which
 crashed near Addis Ababa on Sunday, a spokesman
 said.                  
 
 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE CREDIT SUISSE
 Mozambique is seeking the cancellation of government
 guarantees on debts run up by state-run security firm
 Proindicus which helped spark a debt crisis in the country,
 its prime minister was quoted as saying on
 Wednesday.            
 
 
 
 MALI ECONOMY
 Mali expects its economy to grow 5 percent this year,
 matching 2018, driven by grain, cotton and livestock
 farming, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.            
 
 
 
 MALAWI FLOODS
 The number of people killed in floods in southern Malawi has
 risen to 56, an official said on Wednesday, with the country
 now also on alert for an approaching tropical
 cyclone.            
 
 
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA/BICYCLE
 Dana Mroueh's chocolate factory is a rarity for Ivory Coast
 and not only because the world's top cocoa grower produces
 precious little finished chocolate.              
 
 
 
 
