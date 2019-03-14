African Markets - Factors to watch on March 14

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares barely budged on Thursday as investors reacted cautiously to mixed data from China, while the pound hovered near nine-month highs as the risk of a no-deal Brexit receded following a late-night vote. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday to sit just off a four-month high reached in the previous session as investors focused on global production cuts and supply disruptions in Venezuela. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday as investors stayed away from riskier assets ahead of another British parliamentary showdown over Brexit. NIGERIA SCHOOLS At least one person was killed and dozens of children were among those feared trapped after a four-storey building containing a primary school collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Wednesday. MTN GROUP NIGERIA South African telecoms firm MTN Group Ltd expects its Nigerian subsidiary to list on the local stock exchange "probably more towards April and May", the unit's chief executive said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Wednesday due to dollar demand from the manufacturing and energy sector outweighing inflows from diaspora remittances, traders said. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Wednesday although it was inclined on the weaker side amid limited demand for hard currency from energy, manufacturing and other importers, traders said. UGANDA GOLD Ugandan authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the country's biggest gold refinery over recent imports of an estimated 7.4 tonnes of gold, worth some $300 million. UGANDA RWANDA TRADE Uganda said on Wednesday all its exports of goods to Rwanda were being barred from entering its southwestern neighbour, which it accused of imposing a trade embargo. ZIMBABWE DOCTORS Doctors said on Wednesday that patients in Zimbabwe's biggest state hospital were dying due to a lack of medicines and basic supplies, brought on by a cash crunch that has crippled the economy. BOTSWANA LGTB Botswana's High Court will hear on Thursday a case challenging the criminalisation of gay sex, offering campaigners a rare chance to argue for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights (LGBT) on a continent where homosexuality remains highly contentious. CONGO POLITICS Congo's new president, Felix Tshisekedi, pardoned three prominent political prisoners and 700 regular ones on Wednesday, state TV reported, a good will gesture signalling a break with a predecessor who had scores of his opponents jailed. ETHIOPIA AIRPLANE/FRANCE France's air accident investigation agency BEA will analyse black-box flight recorders from a Boeing 737 MAX 8 which crashed near Addis Ababa on Sunday, a spokesman said. MOZAMBIQUE CREDIT SUISSE Mozambique is seeking the cancellation of government guarantees on debts run up by state-run security firm Proindicus which helped spark a debt crisis in the country, its prime minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday. MALI ECONOMY Mali expects its economy to grow 5 percent this year, matching 2018, driven by grain, cotton and livestock farming, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. MALAWI FLOODS The number of people killed in floods in southern Malawi has risen to 56, an official said on Wednesday, with the country now also on alert for an approaching tropical cyclone. IVORY COAST COCOA/BICYCLE Dana Mroueh's chocolate factory is a rarity for Ivory Coast and not only because the world's top cocoa grower produces precious little finished chocolate. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on