African Markets - Factors to watch on March 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Central Bank Governor holds news conference a day after the bank's latest lending rate decision GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Tuesday after investors took profits in high-flying U.S. technology shares on fears of stiffer regulation as Facebook came under fire following reports it allowed improper access to user data. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, lifted by tensions in the Middle East, although rising output in the United States and shaky stock markets put a lid on further gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand slipped to its weakest in more than a month on Monday as a broad sell-off of emerging markets triggered by an impending U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and fears of a global trade war added to worries about a ratings review this week. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian security forces were warned about the presence of Boko Haram fighters near the town of Dapchi, but failed to respond, allowing insurgents to kidnap 110 schoolgirls almost unharrassed, Amnesty International said on Tuesday. NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK Nigeria's central bank plans to hold its next interest rate meeting April 3-4, a spokesman said on Monday, contingent on the upper house of parliament confirming the president's nominees for the monetary policy committee (MPC). KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Monday ahead of a central bank decision on lending rates later in the day, traders said. KENYA RATES Kenya's central bank cut base interest rates for the first time since September 2016 on Monday, fuelling talk that a government cap on commercial lending rates introduced in the same month will be modified or removed soon. KENYA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA-FACEBOOK Cambridge Analytica, the UK political consultancy at the centre of Facebook's election manipulation scandal, ran the campaigns of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2013 and 2017 Kenyan elections, according to video secretly recorded and broadcast by Britain's Channel 4 News on Monday. ZAMBIA TELECOMS Zambia has selected a unit of Dutch company Unitel International Holdings as the country's fourth mobile phone service provider, the communications regulator said on Monday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe has changed its empowerment law to limit majority ownership by state entities to only diamond and platinum mines and not the entire mining sector as in previous legislation, according to a government notice. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday less than half of the money estimated to be stashed abroad by individuals and firms had been returned after the end of a 90-day ultimatum and warned that those who did not comply could be prosecuted. IVORY COAST COCOA Abundant and regular rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions boded well for the last stages of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday. MADAGASCAR STORM At least 17 people died when a tropical storm hit eastern Madagascar over the weekend, authorities said. CONGO UN Humanitarian needs caused by conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo have doubled over the last year and a cash shortage is the "largest single impediment" for a proper response, the humanitarian chief at the United Nations said on Monday. EGYPT SUDAN Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir welcomed his Egyptian counterpart's bid for re-election during his first visit to Egypt since 2016 and pledged further cooperation after a year of rocky relations between the neighbouring countries. ANGOLA CORRUPTION Britain's National Crime Agency said on Monday $500 million frozen in the UK as part of an ongoing investigation into a potential fraud against Angola's central bank can be returned to the southern African country. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on