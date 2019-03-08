Healthcare
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 8

    NAIROBI, March 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
March 8.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after shockingly weak
 export data from China heightened market fears about a global
 economic slowdown, a day after European policymakers slashed
 growth forecasts for the bloc.                        
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Friday amid growing investor jitters over the
 global economy, after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned
 overnight of continued weakness and as fresh data showed Chinese
 exports and imports slumped last month.                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, tracking the euro lower
 after the European Central Bank pushed back its forecast for an
 interest rate hike and offered banks more cheap loans, while at
 home state power utility Eskom got smaller tariff hikes than
 sought.                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling KES= rose on Thursday to trade at 99.75/95
 per dollar, its strongest level since July 2015, traders
 said.The shilling has been firm this year, buoyed by strong
 dollar inflows from Kenyans living abroad, tourism and farm
 exports, amid a drop in imports.             
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 Mauritius to release February inflation results.
 
 ZIMBABWE CURRENCY
 The head of Zimbabwe's central bank denied on Thursday that it
 had fixed the exchange rate of the country's new transitional
 currency, whose value it said it would let the market decide.
             
 
 MTN GROUP RESULTS
 MTN Group MTNJ.J announced on Thursday a $1 billion divestment
 programme over the next three years that will slim down Africa's
 biggest mobile phone operator and refocus it on high-growth
 markets on the continent and in the Middle East.             
 
 ASPEN PHARMACARE RESULTS
 Multinational drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J said it will
 split its South African Commercial Pharmaceuticals business into
 two divisions as it disposes of non-core assets to reduce its
 debt.             
 
 TANZANIA BANKING
 The former chief executive officer of Tanzania's Bank M was
 charged with fraud and money laundering on Thursday, two months
 after the central bank revoked the bank's licence.             
 
 BOTSWANA MINING
 Diamond rich Botswana expects mineral revenues in the 2019/20
 fiscal year to drop by 4 percent to 13.6 billion pula ($1.26
 billion) due to a decline in royalties and dividends, a minerals
 ministry budget document showed on Thursday.             
 
 
