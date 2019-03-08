African Markets - Factors to watch on March 8

NAIROBI, March 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on March 8. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after shockingly weak export data from China heightened market fears about a global economic slowdown, a day after European policymakers slashed growth forecasts for the bloc. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Friday amid growing investor jitters over the global economy, after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned overnight of continued weakness and as fresh data showed Chinese exports and imports slumped last month. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, tracking the euro lower after the European Central Bank pushed back its forecast for an interest rate hike and offered banks more cheap loans, while at home state power utility Eskom got smaller tariff hikes than sought. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= rose on Thursday to trade at 99.75/95 per dollar, its strongest level since July 2015, traders said.The shilling has been firm this year, buoyed by strong dollar inflows from Kenyans living abroad, tourism and farm exports, amid a drop in imports. MAURITIUS INFLATION Mauritius to release February inflation results. ZIMBABWE CURRENCY The head of Zimbabwe's central bank denied on Thursday that it had fixed the exchange rate of the country's new transitional currency, whose value it said it would let the market decide. MTN GROUP RESULTS MTN Group MTNJ.J announced on Thursday a $1 billion divestment programme over the next three years that will slim down Africa's biggest mobile phone operator and refocus it on high-growth markets on the continent and in the Middle East. ASPEN PHARMACARE RESULTS Multinational drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J said it will split its South African Commercial Pharmaceuticals business into two divisions as it disposes of non-core assets to reduce its debt. TANZANIA BANKING The former chief executive officer of Tanzania's Bank M was charged with fraud and money laundering on Thursday, two months after the central bank revoked the bank's licence. BOTSWANA MINING Diamond rich Botswana expects mineral revenues in the 2019/20 fiscal year to drop by 4 percent to 13.6 billion pula ($1.26 billion) due to a decline in royalties and dividends, a minerals ministry budget document showed on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on