African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks bounced from a 3-1/2-month low on Wednesday as a slight softening in rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump helped ease worries about the U.S.-China tariff war and on expectations Beijing could release more economic stimulus. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and Chinese industrial output for April grew less than expected, but prices were supported by mounting tensions in the Middle East. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA TELECOMS MTN Nigeria said on Wednesday it planned to offer its shares to new investors through a public offering in the future, in a move to strengthen local ownership in the telecoms company. SOMALIA ECONOMY Growth in Somalia's economy is expected to strengthen to 3% in 2019 from 2.8% last year, but it is vulnerable to destabilising factors including fragile security, climate change and poverty, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA MINING Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, the world's second largest bullion miner, is preparing its Zambian copper mine Lumwana for sale in the second half of 2019, looking to target Chinese buyers, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. NIGERIA JUMIA African ecommerce company Jumia JMIA.N is trying to encourage more prepayment to discourage returns or cancellations, the head of its Nigerian business said after a report last week by Citron Research questioned some of Jumia's sales figures. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on