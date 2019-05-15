Bonds News
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 15

    NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks bounced from a 3-1/2-month low on Wednesday as
 a slight softening in rhetoric from U.S. President Donald
 Trump helped ease worries about the U.S.-China tariff war
 and on expectations Beijing could release more economic
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed a surprise
 rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and Chinese industrial output
 for April grew less than expected, but prices were supported
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 NIGERIA TELECOMS
 MTN Nigeria said on Wednesday it planned to offer its shares
 to new investors through a public offering in the future, in
 a move to strengthen local ownership in the telecoms
 SOMALIA ECONOMY   
 Growth in Somalia's economy is expected to strengthen to 3%
 in 2019 from 2.8% last year, but it is vulnerable to
 destabilising factors including fragile security, climate
 change and poverty, the International Monetary Fund said on
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, the world's second largest bullion
 miner, is preparing its Zambian copper mine Lumwana for sale
 in the second half of 2019, looking to target Chinese
 NIGERIA JUMIA
 African ecommerce company Jumia JMIA.N is trying to
 encourage more prepayment to discourage returns or
 cancellations, the head of its Nigerian business said after
 a report last week by Citron Research questioned some of
