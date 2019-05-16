African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16

NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Thursday after the United States hit Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions, threatening. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Thursday for a third straight session, as the risk of conflict in the Middle East stoked fears of supply disruptions, negating an unexpected rise in U.S. inventories. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA EUROBOND Kenya has raised $2.1 billion in a new Eurobond that comes in tranches of 7- and 12-year tenors, in an issue that was oversubscribed more than four times, the finance ministry said on Thursday. NIGERIA MTN The Nigerian business of South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J said it would start trading its existing shares worth about $6 billion in Lagos on Thursday, ahead of its plan for a public offering of new shares to investors in MTN's biggest market. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister announced the rebasing of the economy on Wednesday, following the adoption of a new currency earlier this year, and said growth would be slowed this year by a drought and a cyclone that hit eastern regions. SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that he would use a new five-year term to speed up economic reforms and fix ailing state power firm Eskom, a week after his African National Congress party was re-elected with a reduced majority. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on