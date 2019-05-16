Bonds News
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 16

    NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Thursday after the United States hit
 Chinese telecoms giant Huawei with severe sanctions,
 threatening.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose on Thursday for a third straight session, as
 the risk of conflict in the Middle East stoked fears of
 supply disruptions, negating an unexpected rise in U.S.
 inventories.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA EUROBOND
 Kenya has raised $2.1 billion in a new Eurobond that comes
 in tranches of 7- and 12-year tenors, in an issue that was
 oversubscribed more than four times, the finance ministry
 said on Thursday.             
 
 NIGERIA MTN    
 The Nigerian business of South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J
 said it would start trading its existing shares worth about
 $6 billion in Lagos on Thursday, ahead of its plan for a
 public offering of new shares to investors in MTN's biggest
 market.             
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister announced the rebasing of the
 economy on Wednesday, following the adoption of a new
 currency earlier this year, and said growth would be slowed
 this year by a drought and a cyclone that hit eastern
 regions.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA POLITICS
 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday
 that he would use a new five-year term to speed up economic
 reforms and fix ailing state power firm Eskom, a week after
 his African National Congress party was re-elected with a
 reduced majority.               
 
 
