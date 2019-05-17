African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17

NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares were struggling to end a bleak week in the black on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic news and solid company earnings offered only a fleeting respite from the interminable Sino-U.S. trade dispute. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose again on Friday and were on track for the first weekly gains this month, as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of supply disruptions. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on NIGERIA MTN MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG, owned by South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J, listed in Lagos on Thursday in a 2 trillion naira ($6.54 billion) flotation turning the telecoms company into the exchange's second-largest stock by market value. MALAWI ELECTION Malawi's President Peter Mutharika is in for a stern test at next week's elections, challenged by a field of candidates including his deputy - a onetime ally turned rival - and a former pastor who accuses him of corruption. KENYA EUROBOND Kenya raised $2.1 billion in a Eurobond issue in tranches of seven- and 12-year paper that was more than four times oversubscribed, the finance ministry said on Thursday. NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK Nigerian Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele was approved for a second five-year term in office on Thursday, when he won a unanimous vote of support in the Senate, parliament's upper house. NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE The Nigerian Stock Exchange is aiming to complete its public listing this year, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday. KENYA IMF Kenya expects to finalise a deal with the International Monetary Fund within two months and the lender is not insisting on a removal of the interest rate cap as a precondition for a new deal, finance minister Henry Rotich said on Thursday. TOTAL ANADARKO French energy giant Total SA's TOTF.PA planned acquisition of U.S. firm Anadarko's African assets is "perfectly fitting" with the company's overall strategy and helps play to its strengths, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday. NAMIBIA MINING Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday said its De Beers subsidiary was investing in a $468 million new offshore diamond mining ship to mine for diamonds off the coast of Namibia, with the capacity to add 500,000 carats of annual production from 2022. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on