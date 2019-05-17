Bonds News
May 17, 2019

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 17

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, May 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
                   - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares were struggling to end a bleak week in the
 black on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic news and solid
 company earnings offered only a fleeting respite from the
 interminable Sino-U.S. trade dispute.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rose again on Friday and were on track for the
 first weekly gains this month, as rising tensions in the
 Middle East stoked fears of supply disruptions.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 NIGERIA MTN              
 MTN Nigeria MTNN.LG, owned by South Africa's MTN Group
 MTNJ.J, listed in Lagos on Thursday in a 2 trillion naira
 ($6.54 billion) flotation turning the telecoms company into
 the exchange's second-largest stock by market value.
             
 
 MALAWI ELECTION    
 Malawi's President Peter Mutharika is in for a stern test at
 next week's elections, challenged by a field of candidates
 including his deputy - a onetime ally turned rival - and a
 former pastor who accuses him of corruption.             
 
 KENYA EUROBOND    
 Kenya raised $2.1 billion in a Eurobond issue in tranches of
 seven- and 12-year paper that was more than four times
 oversubscribed, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
             
 
 NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK        
 Nigerian Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele was approved
 for a second five-year term in office on Thursday, when he
 won a unanimous vote of support in the Senate, parliament's
 upper house.             
 
 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE        
 The Nigerian Stock Exchange is aiming to complete its public
 listing this year, its chief executive told Reuters on
 Thursday.             
 
 KENYA IMF        
 Kenya expects to finalise a deal with the International
 Monetary Fund within two months and the lender is not
 insisting on a removal of the interest rate cap as a
 precondition for a new deal, finance minister Henry Rotich
 said on Thursday.               
 
 TOTAL ANADARKO             
 French energy giant Total SA's TOTF.PA planned acquisition
 of U.S. firm Anadarko's African assets is "perfectly
 fitting" with the company's overall strategy and helps play
 to its strengths, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on
 Thursday.             
 
 NAMIBIA MINING    
 Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday said its De Beers
 subsidiary was investing in a $468 million new offshore
 diamond mining ship to mine for diamonds off the coast of
 Namibia, with the capacity to add 500,000 carats of annual
 production from 2022.                 
 
