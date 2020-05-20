African Markets - Factors to watch on May 20

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Burundi holds presidential and parliamentary elections, the first competitive vote since a civil war broke out there in 1993. *KENYA - KCB Group to release its first quarter 2020 earnings results. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks struggled to extend the week's rally on Wednesday and gold and bonds firmed as a skeptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about bumps in the global recovery from the pandemic returned. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories but worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand extended a rally from the previous session on Tuesday, spurred by optimism about prospects for a COVID-19 vaccine and the re-opening of economies around the world. NIGERIA LAFARGE CEMENT Lafarge Africa will freeze capital expenditure this year, Chief Executive Khaled El Dokani said on Tuesday after the cement company forecast a drop in second-quarter sales as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling gained ground on Tuesday, helped by tight liquidity and an increase in foreign currency reserves held by the central bank, traders said. LESOTHO POLITICS Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane bowed to pressure to resign on Tuesday, three months after police named him and his current wife as suspects in the murder of his former wife in a case that has transfixed the southern African nation. BURUNDI POLITICS Burundi holds on Wednesday its first competitive presidential election since a civil war erupted in 1993, despite simmering political violence and the new coronavirus pandemic. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on