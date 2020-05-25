African Markets - Factors to watch on May 25

NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS A gauge of Asian stocks pared early gains on Monday amid souring relations between China and the United States, with Hong Kong shares extending losses on mounting fears about future stability in the city. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices eased on Monday on concerns over rising tensions between the United States and China over Beijing's plans to impose security laws on Hong Kong and the possibility of sanctions from Washington. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Friday as the emergence of a fresh source of tension between the United States and China after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on Hong Kong hurt demand for currencies seen as higher risk. NIGERIA EQUITIES Nigerian stocks rose 1.8% on Friday in their fifth straight session of gains to record their biggest weekly rise in one month. NIGERIA LOAN The World Bank expects to make a decision in late July on a $1.5 billion loan to support Nigeria as it fights the novel coronavirus, the Bank's country director said in an interview on Friday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Friday, helped by tight liquidity in the money market amid end-month dollar demand from energy and manufacturing sectors, traders said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on