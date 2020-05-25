Healthcare
African Markets - Factors to watch on May 25

    NAIROBI, May 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 A gauge of Asian stocks pared early gains on Monday amid
 souring relations between China and the United States, with
 Hong Kong shares extending losses on mounting fears about
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices eased on Monday on concerns over rising tensions
 between the United States and China over Beijing's plans to
 impose security laws on Hong Kong and the possibility of
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened on Friday as the emergence of a
 fresh source of tension between the United States and China
 after Beijing moved to impose a new security law on Hong Kong
 NIGERIA EQUITIES
 Nigerian stocks rose 1.8% on Friday in their fifth straight
 session of gains to record their biggest weekly rise in one
 NIGERIA LOAN
 The World Bank expects to make a decision in late July on a
 $1.5 billion loan to support Nigeria as it fights the novel
 coronavirus, the Bank's country director said in an interview
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was little changed on Friday,
 helped by tight liquidity in the money market amid end-month
 dollar demand from energy and manufacturing sectors, traders
