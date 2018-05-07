African Markets - Factors to watch on May 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares crept higher on Monday after a tame reading on U.S. wages lowered the risk of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, although Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a looming deadline for the Iranian nuclear deal argued for caution. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. oil prices rose above $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time since November 2014, as a deepening economic crisis in Venezuela threatened the country's already tumbling oil supplies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Friday, failing to build on gains in the previous session, while stocks rose as bourse heavyweight Naspers recovered ground. NIGERIA SECURITY At least 45 people died in an attack on a village in northern Nigeria, a police official told Reuters on Sunday, the latest in a string of incidents underscoring insecurity in parts of the country. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling traded within the narrow price range of 100.25/35 against the dollar on Friday with dollar supply from offshore investors balancing out high shilling liquidity in the money market, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's private sector activity jumped in April, continuing its recovery after months of slowdown last year due to a prolonged and volatile election period, a survey showed on Friday. UGANDA MARKETS The Uganda shilling traded in the same position on Friday as some players unwound hard currency positions taken in recent days, in anticipation of further weakening of the local unit. TANZANIA INTERNET Tanzanian bloggers and rights activists won a temporary court injunction on Friday against a government order to register their online platforms that raised concern about a crackdown on free speech. ANGOLA LNG Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant is offering to sell a cargo for loading in June through a tender, two industry sources said on Monday. RWANDA BONDS Rwanda will sell a ten-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion Rwandan francs (11.52 million) this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website. TUNISIA ELECTION Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party claimed victory late on Sunday in the country's first free municipal elections, a key step in a democratic transition marred by economic disappointment. USA-CHINA/DJIBOUTI The United States formally complained to China after Chinese nationals pointed lasers at U.S. military aircraft near Djibouti in recent weeks, the Pentagon said on Thursday, an account strongly disputed by China. MAURITIUS BONDS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury bill fell to 3.33 percent at auction on Friday from 3.56 percent at the last sale on April 27, the central bank said. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged his party on Friday to unite after disputed internal polls, saying this will ensure a "thunderous" win in elections set for July, which would allow a ZANU-PF government to provide jobs and tackle corruption. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on