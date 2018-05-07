FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
May 7, 2018 / 4:18 AM / in 3 hours

African Markets - Factors to watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares crept higher on Monday after a tame reading on
 U.S. wages lowered the risk of faster rate hikes by the
 Federal Reserve, although Sino-U.S. trade tensions and a
 looming deadline for the Iranian nuclear deal argued for
 caution.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. oil prices rose above $70 a barrel on Monday for the
 first time since November 2014, as a deepening economic
 crisis in Venezuela threatened the country's already
 tumbling oil supplies.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar on Friday,
 failing to build on gains in the previous session, while
 stocks rose as bourse heavyweight Naspers          
 recovered ground.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 At least 45 people died in an attack on a village in
 northern Nigeria, a police official told Reuters on Sunday,
 the latest in a string of incidents underscoring insecurity
 in parts of the country.            
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        traded within the narrow price
 range of 100.25/35 against the dollar on Friday with dollar
 supply from offshore investors balancing out high shilling
 liquidity in the money market, traders said.            
 
 
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's private sector activity jumped in April, continuing
 its recovery after months of slowdown last year due to a
 prolonged and volatile election period, a survey showed on
 Friday.                 
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Uganda shilling        traded in the same position on
 Friday as some players unwound hard currency positions taken
 in recent days, in anticipation of further weakening of the
 local unit.            
 
 
 
 TANZANIA INTERNET
 Tanzanian bloggers and rights activists won a temporary
 court injunction on Friday against a government order to
 register their online platforms that raised concern about a
 crackdown on free speech.            
 
 
 
 ANGOLA LNG
 Angola's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant is
 offering to sell a cargo for loading in June through a
 tender, two industry sources said on Monday.            
 
 
 
 RWANDA BONDS 
 Rwanda will sell a ten-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion
 Rwandan francs (11.52 million) this month to fund
 infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its
 website.            
 
 
 
 TUNISIA ELECTION
 Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party claimed victory late on
 Sunday in the country's first free municipal elections, a
 key step in a democratic transition marred by economic
 disappointment.                        
 
 
 
 USA-CHINA/DJIBOUTI
 The United States formally complained to China after Chinese
 nationals pointed lasers at U.S. military aircraft near
 Djibouti in recent weeks, the Pentagon said on Thursday, an
 account strongly disputed by China.              
 
 
 
 MAURITIUS BONDS
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 91-day Treasury
 bill fell to 3.33 percent at auction on Friday from 3.56
 percent at the last sale on April 27, the central bank
 said.                      
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE POLITICS
 Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged his party on
 Friday to unite after disputed internal polls, saying this
 will ensure a "thunderous" win in elections set for July,
 which would allow a ZANU-PF government to provide jobs and
 tackle corruption.               
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.